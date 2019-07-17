I’ve lost more than 120 pounds — here are the 6 things that helped

caption The author at the gym. source Jennifer Still

I’ve lost more than 100 pounds.

I did it by following a few things that I don’t hear about super often.

I gave myself cheat days.

I also made sure to get enough sleep.

Starting in May 2018, I decided to overhaul my health and make a change from the largely sedentary lifestyle I was leading. I went from being morbidly obese and at risk of developing some serious health conditions to within 10 pounds of being within the “normal” area of my BMI chart and I’ve never felt better.

Though losing weight isn’t always easy, following some key principles made my journey a bit easier. Here are some things that helped me along the way.

I tracked every morsel that went into my mouth

Keeping a food diary and/or tracking calories isn’t necessarily a new concept when it comes to weight loss, but I went the extra mile by using the app MyFitnessPal to calculate every single thing I ate. And I really do mean everything, down to the smallest ingredient calorie for calorie.

Doing so allowed me to see exactly what and how much I was eating a day as well as providing feedback for how balanced my intake was via the handy macro chart. If I was falling short on protein or going overboard on carbs, I could rejig things a bit to strike a balance. Without being so intense about tracking, there’s no doubt I could easily have taken in a few hundred extra calories a day in mindless snacking of a bite or two of this or that throughout the day.

It’s worth noting that though it worked for me, this method won’t work for everyone, especially if you have a history of disordered eating. You should always speak to your doctor before trying out a new diet plan.

I followed intermittent fasting

It’s certainly not for everyone, but intermittent fasting – only eating during a certain window of time every day -was a major help for me during my weight-loss journey. I tended to eat between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day and after that, I was done. While this certainly isn’t necessary to be successful, it definitely helped me (to the point that I noticed, perhaps coincidentally I admit, that on the occasions that I “broke” the intermittent fasting, my weight loss was temporarily stalled.

I allowed myself ‘cheat days’

caption I made sure to honor my cravings. source Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Again, not a new concept, but one that I truly feel was integral to my overall success. I followed the ketogenic diet for much of my weight loss and this way of eating requires a very strict approach. That kind of dedication is exhausting and it was important that I took planned breaks for special occasions in which I could indulge in some of my favorite foods that were no longer part of my daily diet.

While many believe that cheat days are a slippery slope, they provided motivation for me to get back on track the next day, especially because I didn’t restrict myself too much and make it a cheat week.

I focused more on my diet than I did on exercise

The old adage that you can’t out-exercise a bad diet is true. Though research and professional opinion varies, many experts believe that weight-loss success is about 85-90% about diet and only 10-15% about how much you work out. That’s not to say that I didn’t work out – I became a five-days-a-week gym goer and really fell in love with fitness, but I could have worked out for two hours a day and lost nothing if my food wasn’t on track too.

I focused on ensuring that I stayed within my caloric limits and followed my preferred way of eating religiously. That meant more success, no matter if I got my workout in or not.

I made sure I got enough sleep

Not only does lack and sleep lead to bad habits – you’ll hardly be inspired to cook a healthy meal or hit the gym if you’re exhausted – but your metabolism will also pay the price. The stress hormone cortisol spikes when you’re low on sleep and things can only go downhill from there. Needless to say, I always made sure to get my eight hours a night (or at least as close to it as possible).

caption Sleep is imperative. source iStock

I had a partner in crime

I undertook my weight-loss journey along with my partner, who also shed more than 50 pounds this year. Having someone by my side to cheer me on, celebrate my successes, commiserate with the setbacks, and ultimately partake in the whole journey made a world of difference. Don’t underestimate the importance of a good support system.

I trusted the process

There were times when the weight refused to budge, other times when the scale was inexplicably higher when I knew I’d been eating well and exercising. It’s easy to get frustrated, but weight loss is not a linear process and “dieting” also isn’t a quick fix. It has to be a lifestyle change and trusting that my body would do its thing, in the end, proved right. Stressing wouldn’t have changed the process; in fact, it probably would have impeded it. Instead, I focused on staying consistent and it worked out perfectly.

Of course, this weight loss may not always be the case based on a million different factors, but eating healthy and exercising, if you’re doing it right and with the guidance of a professional, can only be a good thing for your health.