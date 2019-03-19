32 simple words that 5th graders can spell, but you probably get wrong all the time

caption Misspelling a word like “embarrass” can be embarrassing. source jazbeck / Getty

Let’s face it – spelling is hard. Without spell check and autocorrect, our texts and emails would likely include a handful of typos.

From homophones such as “soar” and “sore” to words with doubled letters like “parallel” and “committee,” the English language is as unpredictable as it is colorful.

To find common words that are deceptively hard to spell, INSIDER searched online for 5th grade spelling lists. Keep reading to learn about 32 words that a 10-year-old can spell, but you probably get wrong a lot.

Achieve

Rafael Nadal.

The “i before e” rule may have exceptions, but in this case it will help you “achieve” spelling success.

Receive

Gift bags from the beauty store ULTA.

When you “receive” a “c,” you put “e” before “i.”

Disappear

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, trying to disappear.

At first glance, “disappear” appears to have a tricky spelling. If you keep in mind that “dis-” is a Latin prefix, you’ll remember not to double the “s.”

Grateful

The gratitude wall at Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.

It’s great to have gratitude, but there’s nothing great about “grateful.” In Latin, “grat” is a root word that means “pleasing, thankful, or favorable.”

Noticeable

Kendall Jenner in costume.

If you pay attention, you’ll notice there’s an “e” in the middle of “noticeable.”

Cemetery

Lafayette Cemetery in New Orleans.

Think Terry rather than tarry when spelling “cemetery.” The “-ery” suffix derives from the Old French “-erie.”

Embarrass

Misspelling a word can be embarrassing.

You might feel humiliated if you misspell “embarrass,” a word whose double “r’s” come from the French “embarrasser.”

Occasion

Prince William and Kate Middleton at their wedding in 2011.

A special event like the Royal Wedding is a good “occasion” to remember how to spell this word, which gets two “c’s” and one “s.”

Separate

Sarah Jessica Parker stars in the HBO series "Divorce."

The spelling of “separate” is on par with its Latin etymology, a combination of “se-” (“apart”) and “parare” (“prepare”).

Fiery

A fiery cocktail.

You might feel the heat if someone asks you how to spell “fiery” – the “e” doesn’t go where you think it would.

Soar

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013.

Unless you’re talking about a bird with an injury, our feathered friends “soar” when they take to the sky.

Interrupt

Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Formed from the Latin prefix “inter-” (“between”) and the verb “rumpere” (“to break”), the double “r’s” in “interrupt” can lead spellers astray.

Committee

Members of the Caméra d'Or jury at the 71st International Cannes Film Festival.

Don’t commit to spelling “committee” if you forget about the word’s three doubled letters.

Calendar

Calendars are easier to use than they are to spell.

Dare to spell “calendar,” which doesn’t end with the vowel you think it will thanks to its roots in the Latin “calendarium” (“account book”).

Nickel

Nickelback arrives before the 2012 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas on June 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The humble nickel may only be worth five cents, but the word itself has a rich etymological history. That’s why its spelling is not the most phonetically straightforward.

“Nickel” comes from the Swedish “kopparnickel” (“copper-colored ore”) – a half-translation of the German “Kupfernickel” (“copper demon”).

Caribbean

Bottom Bay, Barbados.

You can’t list a popular pirate movie franchise or famous cruise line without knowing how to spell “Caribbean.” A common misspelling doubles the “r” instead of the “b.”

The word comes from “Carib,” the name of an indigenous people from Central America and northern South America.

Humorous

Some might be tempted to add a “u” to the middle of “humorous,” but there’s nothing funny about spelling mistakes.

Argument

Serena Williams of the United States argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan.

A bickering couple might emphasize the “you” in “argument,” but there’s only one “e.”

Prejudice

Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle in the 1995 TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice."

If you’re biased toward spelling words phonetically, “prejudice” – which only has one “d” -could trip you up.

Absence

US Army personnel fill out absentee ballots at a voting assistance drive at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, in 2008.

It requires more than common sense to spell “absence,” which was taken from Old French via Latin.

Apparent

Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne.

While some people might find the spelling of “apparent” to be obvious, the word’s “-ent” suffix isn’t evident to everyone. Many spell it with an “-ant.”

Parallel

Irrigated soil forms parallel lines.

If the double “l’s” in “parallel” confuse you, think of how they illustrate the word’s meaning: “extending in the same direction, equidistant at all points, and never converging or diverging.”

Rhythm

A marching band performs outside the stadium before the start the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014.

The silent “h” and scarcity of vowels make “rhythm” a perplexing word to spell. Pertaining to poetic metre and patterns of sound and movement, this word entered English via the Latin “rhythmus” (“movement in time”), which came from the Greek “rhythmos.”

Tragedy

News of the Titanic sinking.

It would be a tragic mistake to add a “d” before the “g” in “tragedy.” This gloomy word comes from the Old French “tragedie,” which in turn has Latin and Greek origins.

Forty

Cans of WD-40.

When spelling “forty,” think of forts rather than the fourth digit in the Hindu-Arabic numeral system.

Capitol

The United States Capitol in Washington, DC.

Homophones can confuse even the most astute speller. While “capital” refers to a country or region’s most important city – in addition to being a financial term that describes the amount of money owned by a person or institution – a “capitol” is the physical building that houses the legislative branch of a government.

To distinguish between the two words, you can think of the “o” in “capitol” as a symbol of the domed roofs that characterize these governmental structures.

Privilege

Champagne.

You can check your privilege, but you might not be spelling it correctly. As with “tragedy,” some people are tempted to add an unnecessary “d.”

Decimal

A digital clock that denotes the time with a decimal point.

Although it rhymes with and shares a prefix with “decibel,” the word “decimal” comes from the Medieval Latin “decimalis” (“of tithes or tenths”).

The “bel” in “decibel” is taken from the surname of telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell.

Sleight

A magic trick.

There’s only a small difference between “slight” and “sleight,” but the “e” is necessary if you’re referring to “deceitful craftiness.”

Recommend

It's recommended that you study how to spell words correctly.

You might be tempted to double the “c,” but keep in mind that the prefix in “recommend” is “re-” rather than “rec.”

Approximate

A ballpark estimate is an approximate number.

Don’t be imprecise in spelling “approximate.” With two “p’s,” this word from the Late Latin “approximatus” (the past participle of “approximare,” “to come near to”).

Conscious

Meditation.

If you’re mindful of the order of the letters in “conscious,” you’ll remember that you need the “sc” to make a “sh” sound.