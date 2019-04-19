Portland has permanently banned a man from its public transportation system after a decade of terrorizing women and targeting their hair

A man known as the “TriMet Barber” has been banned from riding Portland, Oregon’s public transportation system for life – the first time the city has issued such a permanent ban, local media reported Thursday.

Jared Walter, 32, was arrested in March on charges that he sexually assaulted two women on the city’s MAX trains.

His arrest came just months after he was released from jail after violating his parole. He was placed on parole in March 2018 after he was convicted of cutting a female bus rider’s hair off.

A man dubbed the “TriMet Barber” for his penchant of cutting women’s hair off on Portland, Oregon buses has been banned from using the city’s public transportation system for life.

caption Jared Walter, the man known as the “TriMet Barber” is seen in his most recent mugshot. source Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Jared Walter, 32, became the first person to be banned from TriMet for life on Thursday, following his recent arrest on charges of sexually assaulting two women on MAX trains in March. One of those incidents included Walter putting his hand in a female rider’s jean pocket, according to local newspaper Willamette Week.

Walter’s most recent arrest came just four months after he was released from jail for violating his parole on a conviction of cutting a female bus rider’s hair off in May 2017, The Oregonian reported.

According to Fox 12 Oregon, Walter violated his parole after he was caught viewing pornography at a homeless shelter in August, and pornographic images were found on his phone in October.

Walter is apparently well-known in the city. According to The Oregonian, he’s been arrested dozens of times in the past decade for cutting, masturbating into, or gluing women’s hair on public transportation.

His attacks against women on Portland’s metro system caused TriMet’s Board of Directors to craft an ordinance in September 2017, giving the transportation system the ability to ban riders who commit “a serious physical offense” against another person or pose “a serious threat to TriMet employees and passengers,” according to KATU.

But The Oregonian points out that the ordinance was not retroactive, so officials were powerless to ban Walter when he was released from prison in November, unless he re-offended.

Walter is currently being held in Multnomah County Jail on charges of sexual abuse, harassment, and interference with public transportation laws, according to online records.

He is due to appear in court on Friday. His bail was lowered from $100,000 to $50,000 on Thursday. According to KATU, Walter could be released if he posts 10% of that total, which would be $5,000.