Trip.com Launches Exclusive Flight and Hotel Packages from Singapore to Bangkok

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October 2019 – Trip.com is offering exclusive promotion on hotel rates with attractive vouchers for travel to the jewel of Southeast Asia, beautiful Thailand. No matter the number of immigration stamps collected in one's passport to Thailand, one cannot help but go back to revel in its charm, innocence and beauty.









By booking on Trip.com, travellers can save up on dollars and splurge on the travel experience. Dive into the cultural grandeur of Bangkok with iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew to admire intricate royalty art of emerald carvings or see the magnificent towering spires of Khymer beauty against the darkened skies at Wat Arun. Immerse in narratives of history at Chiang Mai amid its charming shophouses and temples, and climb to the peak of Doi Suthep that dominates the northern horizon for breathtaking panoramas of surroundings that ring its perimeters. Take a break from the hustle to visit the calmer city of Hat Yai and make a trip to Pruksa Theme Park to feed some sheep – wait till the night to dance in a whimsical child’s play on the famous horse carousel. When in Phuket, watch furry banana-loving friends on Monkey Hill or hike up to viewpoints for scenic views of beaches, or hunt down for captivating art in the streets of Phuket Town. Get off the beaten path at Krabi and take a round trip hike along the Ngon Hak trail and reach up the peak of the Dragon Crest mountain or explore mangrove caves at Ao Luk. Adore the impressive architecture of the Big Buddha on the northern coast at Koh Samui and bath in the beauty of Nam Muang Waterfall, or just sit back and enjoy Ladyboys Cabarets shows on the beach.

This exclusive Thailand Getaway deal is available from 1 to 31 October for travel period from now till 31 December 2019.





