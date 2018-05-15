The 10 best places to go on vacation this summer in the US, according to TripAdvisor

caption Lake George, New York, is one of TripAdvisor’s hottest destinations for a summer vacation. source Shutterstock/Colin D. Young

TripAdvisor ranked the 10 best summer vacation destinations in the US.

The site measured the increase in booking interest from the spring to the summer, and also took note of airfare, hotel costs, and things to do.

The destinations include Mackinac Island, Michigan; Ocean City, Maryland; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

As temperatures rise across the United States, travelers are hard at work planning their summer getaways.

If you’re having trouble choosing a summer vacation spot, TripAdvisor can give you an assist – the travel website revealed its annual list of the hottest summer destinations in the US on Tuesday.

The destinations, which range from cozy mountain towns out West and sunny beach spots on the Atlantic coast, were chosen for having the greatest increase in booking interest from the spring to the summer, according to TripAdvisor.

The site also provided information on airfare and hotel rates to give you an idea of how much you’ll be spending on your trip. And if you’re on a budget, have no fear: TripAdvisor’s highlighted the cheapest week of the summer to visit every destination on the list.

Read on to find out where you should be planning your big summer vacation:

10. Nantucket, Massachusetts

source GagliardiImages/Shutterstock

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $664

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $224 (to Logan International Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit:May 28 (31% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Whaling Museum

9. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

source Shutterstock/Kenneth Keifer

Average summer nightly hotel rate:$481

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$533 (to Jackson Hole Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: May 28 (20% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Grand Teton Wildlife Safari

8. Anchorage, Alaska

source TripAdvisor

Average summer nightly hotel rate:$331

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$600 (to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: August 27 (9% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Anchorage Trolley Tour

7. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

source TripAdvisor

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $473

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$224 (to Logan International Airport

Least expensive summer week to visit: May 28 (33% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Island tour in Oak Bluffs and Edgartown

6. Ocean City, Maryland

source Shutterstock/Chris Parypa

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $281

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$302 (to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: May 28 (24% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Ocean City Boardwalk

5. West Yellowstone, Montana

source TripAdvisor

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $331

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $419 (to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: August 27 (9% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Rafting on the Yellowstone River

4. Lake George, New York

source Shutterstock/Colin D. Young

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $225

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$383 (to Albany International Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: June 11 (30% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Lac du Saint Sacrement Islands Cruise

3. Block Island, Rhode Island

source TripAdvisor

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $355

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $372 (to T. F. Green Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: June 11 (19% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Southeast Lighthouse

2. Bar Harbor, Maine

source TripAdvisor

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $264

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$473 (to Bangor International Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: May 28 (26% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Acadia National Park

1. Mackinac Island, Michigan

source Shutterstock/Aceshot1

Average summer nightly hotel rate: $347

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare:$476 (to Cherry Capital Airport)

Least expensive summer week to visit: June 4 (8% savings compared to national average)

Classic attraction: Mackinaw City Sunset Cruise