25 photos of the best destinations in Europe for 2019

caption Paris, France made it to the top of TripAdvisor’s list. source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

According to TripAdvisor, locations within France and the United Kingdom are among the top 25 destinations in Europe for 2019.

The travel site created the list as part of its Travelers’ Choice Awards, which annually honors the world’s top travel destinations, standout restaurants, and best hotels.

This year’s winners were chosen after the site analyzed thousands of online reviews, and handpicked the destinations that travelers were most consistently pleased with. From Portugal to Russia, here are this year’s winners.

25. Krakow, Poland is described by TripAdvisor as one of the country’s “most culturally and politically significant cities.”

caption The Wawel Cathedral is a must-see destination within Krakow, Poland. source Andrzej Rostek/Shutterstock

While in Krakow, visitors can indulge in unique shops and restaurants at Krakow’s Rynek Glowny Central Square, or learn about the city’s history at the Wawel Cathedral, where many Polish kings are buried.

24. You can see everything from waterfalls to ancient ruins in Manavgat, Turkey.

caption The Manavgat Waterfall is located along a river of the same name. source Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

The town is located along Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, and is home to the Manavgat River, which flows into the Manavgat Waterfall.

After getting your feet wet at the river, travelers can visit sites like the Temple of Apollo and Greek Amphitheater, which showcase the location’s rich history.

23. Vienna, Austria, is the ultimate destination to have a cup of coffee.

caption Coffee is a big part of Vienna’s culture. source Imagno/Getty Images

According to TripAdvisor, coffee shops in Vienna aren’t “just a hangout” – they’re “an institution.” The country loves the drink so much that it even hosts a celebratory coffee festival each year.

22. Buildings in St. Petersburg, Russia, are unlike those in any other city.

caption One of Russia’s most recognizable destinations is the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood. source eFesenko / Shutterstock

The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood stands out for its uniquely-shaped domes and a plethora of mosaics. Similarly, TripAdvisor recommends visiting the Winter Palace and Kazan Cathedral to see the city’s stunning architecture.

21. In Edinburgh, Scotland, festivals take place all year round.

caption The Fringe Festival is a celebration of art that takes place in Edinburgh. source Johann Knox/Shutterstock

The Scottish city hosts festivals to celebrate everything from art to science. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, for example, is said to be the largest performing arts festival in the world, while the Edinburgh International Book Festival celebrates the literary world.

20. The city of Berlin, Germany, offers rich history, fashion, and architecture.

caption Berlin, Germany, is known for its buildings and architecture. source PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/Shutterstock

Of course, the Berlin Wall memorial is one of the most popular destinations to learn about the city’s history. But to learn about local architecture and fashion, travelers should consider stopping by the Deutsches Historisches Museum and Helmut Newton Foundation.

19. You can experience rich history while visiting the island of Malta.

caption You can sail throughout the water surrounding Malta. source David Ionut/Shutterstock

The island sits inside the Maltese archipelago and is the largest of the bunch. Many buildings within Malta date back to the 16th century, according to TripAdvisor, and are surrounded by the ruins of ancient temples.

Surrounding the bygone city are crystal-clear waters, which are perfect for sailing.

18. The Madeira Islands is an autonomous region of Portugal that’s comprised of four islands.

caption You’ll feel like you’re walking through the clouds while on top of Pico Ruivo. source saiko3p/Shutterstock

The eponymous Madeira island is the largest within the archipelago and is home to bustling cities like Funchal. Travelers can also go on whale-watching cruises, and climb Pico Ruivo, the island’s highest peak.

17. Budapest, Hungary is the perfect place to visit a spa.

caption The Szechenyi Bath is beloved by travelers and locals alike. source Alex Segre/Shutterstock

There is a surplus of places to relax within Budapest, like the fan-favorite Szechenyi Bath and luxurious Gellert Spa. Many of Budapest’s locations also date back to the 16th century, providing a peak into Hungary’s past while you indulge in wellness treatments.

16. If you’re looking for a destination where you can de-stress, Corsica, France, might be the place.

caption Corsica, France is an island comprised of small coastal towns. source Littleaom/Shutterstock

There are multiple ways to see the island’s coastal towns, but TripAdvisor recommends traveling by train or walking trails.

15. Venice, Italy is a dream travel destination for many people.

caption The Italian city of Venice is known for its gondolas. source Efired/Shutterstock

Between the city’s gondola cruises and variety of historic buildings, it’s no surprise that Venice made it onto TripAdvisor’s list.

14. Travelers to the Netherlands will want to stop in Amsterdam.

caption You can get around town in a variety of ways while visiting Amsterdam. source Yasonya/Shutterstock

The city is described by TripAdvisor as “one of Europe’s most picturesque capitals.” Colorful buildings line Amsterdam’s streets, and look stunning whether you’re traveling by bike or on foot.

13. Travelers seeking a luxurious beach resort should visit the Greek Dodecanese island of Rhodes.

caption You can stay at a variety of ocean-side resorts in Rhodes. source Mistervlad/Shutterstock

Rhodes is home to both a medieval city filled with ancient palaces, and a beachfront strip of hotels and resorts.

12. TripAdvisor describes Florence, Italy, as “an art historian’s dream.”

caption You can see artwork like The Birth of Venus while in Florence. source Shutterstock / Sergey Novikov

The Galleria dell’Accademia, for example, is filled with Michelangelo’s artwork, while Florence’s Uffizi Galleries houses pieces like The Birth of Venus painting.

11. Out of all the Cyclades islands in Greece, Santorini is one of the most beautiful.

caption Santorini is one of the Cyclades islands in Greece. source Dmitry Morgan/Shutterstock

Many travelers are familiar with the island’s white buildings and jagged cliffs, and for good reason. While visiting the picturesque destination, travelers can relax on the island’s many beaches or sample wine at one of the region’s vineyards.

10. Another island to make TripAdvisor’s list is Tenerife in Spain.

caption Nature lovers will flock to the island of Tenerife in 2019. source Victor Torres/Shutterstock

Tenerife is located within the Canary Islands, and is perfect for nature lovers. Travelers can hike in sections of the island such as Mount Teide, or walk the slopes of Masca Valley.

9. Travelers of the Balearic Islands in Spain will want to check out Majorca.

caption Majorca has relaxing beaches. source Anna Lurye/Shutterstock

You can find relaxing beach resorts within the limestone mountains of Majorca, making it the perfect island getaway.

8. Museum fanatics will love the colorful city of Lisbon, Portugal.

caption Lisbon is home to tons of museums. source TTstudio/Shutterstock

Specifically, TripAdvisor recommends the Museu de Marinha for families, and the Casa-Museu Dr. Anastácio Gonçalves for art lovers.

7. Historic sites fill the city of Prague, Czech Republic.

caption Old Town Square has been in Prague since the 12th century. source PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/Shutterstock

Many of Prague’s historical landmarks, like the Church of Our Lady before Týn, can be found within the Old Town Square, which dates back to the 12th century.

6. Istanbul, Turkey is one of the best places in Europe to go shopping.

caption Bazaars are a highlight of Istanbul. source Seqoya/Shutterstock

The city of Istanbul is filled with bazaars, which offer everything from rugs to spices. One of the most popular is Kapali Carsi, a market that’s home to more than 4,000 shops.

5. It’s no surprise that Barcelona, Spain, made it to the top of TripAdvisor’s list.

caption There are plenty of places to enjoy tapas and a drink in Barcelona. source JeniFoto/Shutterstock

The Spanish city is known for its extravagant churches like the Sagrada Familia, and its wide array of tapas bars.

4. Crete is the largest island in Greece.

caption The island of Crete is a breathtaking travel destination. source arturasker/Shutterstock

According to TripAdvisor, Crete is a “Mediterranean jewel” known for its “archaeological and mythological history.” Elafonissi Beach is said to be one of the best places to relax, while the island’s Botanical Park & Gardens is a great place to view nature.

3. Rome, Italy comes in third place as result of its historic sites and delicious cuisine.

caption The Trevi Fountain is one of many historical sites in Rome, Italy. source Belenos/Shutterstock

In between sightseeing at places like the Trevi Fountain and Colosseum, TripAdvisor suggests dining in one of Rome’s many cafes to indulge in espresso or gelato.

2. A list of the top travel destinations in Europe wouldn’t be complete without Paris, France.

caption Paris, France is also known as the city of love. source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

An ideal day in the city of love consists of walking along the Seine River and viewing spectacular art in the Louvre museum.

1. At the top of TripAdvisor’s list is London, England.

caption London is a great place to view historical buildings and cultural landmarks. source s4svisual/Shutterstock

Between Buckingham Palace and Abbey Road, there are tons of destinations in London that hold historical and cultural significance. There are also ample places to shop and dine in places like Oxford Street and Piccadilly Circus.