See inside the North Carolina burger joint that TripAdvisor just named the best in America

- TripAdvisor released its list of the top 10 restaurants for burgers in the United States on Wednesday. The ranking is based on millions of reviews provided by customers on the site.
- Al’s Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was awarded the top spot.
- Al’s Burger Shack sells six different kinds of burgers, and ingredients are sourced from local suppliers.
There are perhaps few accolades more impressive than winning the title for best spot for burgers in America, but Al’s Burger Shack, a two-restaurant chain in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, just took the trophy.
The restaurant was awarded the title of top burger destination in the United States by TripAdvisor, which based its rankings on an analysis of millions of reviews by visiting customers.
Scores of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviewers say Al’s burgers are the best they have ever eaten, especially considering it is a small, hole-in-the-wall joint.
“Best burger not just in town, but across the nation. Perfect bun to meat ratio. Great ingredients. Fries are classic and crispy. Innovative burger types,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.
For this reason, customers say they are happy to suffer through the massive lines that often form at this restaurant.
Take a look below to find out what makes these burgers so delicious:
Al’s Burger Shack has two restaurants that are both located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Inside, the restaurants are pretty low-key.
Most of the seating is located outside.
The focus here is on good, quick food.
The Classic burger, which is served on a potato bun, comes in two sizes – bite size, which costs $4.95 or $8.95 for a larger size. It’s served with lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickle, cheese, and its signature sauce.
The beef is antibiotic- and hormone-free …
… and the cheese comes from local dairy farms.
There are six different types of beef burger.
Customers rave about its “Bobo Chilli Cheeseburger,” which comes with chili, slaw, chopped onion, yellow mustard, and cheese.
The burgers are pretty affordable, costing between $4.95 for the smaller size patty or $8.45 for a larger version. You can double up the beef patties for $14.75.
The options for sides are simple: rosemary fries, sweet potato fries, or a salad.
Since opening in 2013, the restaurant has won several awards, including being named to burger blog Straight Beef’s list of the Top Five Burgers of All Time.
