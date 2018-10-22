A mom of triplets shared a photo of her postpartum body on Instagram, and her followers love her honesty

caption The internet is loving this mom’s photo. source Instagram/triplets_of_copenhagen

Maria Nordø Jørstad, a mom of four, shared a photo on Instagram of her postpartum belly after giving birth to triplets earlier this year.

In the post, Jørstad opened up about the “weird looking hanging belly” she had four weeks after welcoming her babies into the world.

The comments on her post have been wholly positive, with her followers thanking her for her honesty.

While talking to INSIDER, Jørstad said she wants to help normalize women’s issues, like what bodies really look like after giving birth.

Just four weeks after welcoming her triplets, Maria Nordø Jørstad is getting real about what her body looks like after carrying three babies – and the internet is loving her for it.

In an Instagram post she published on October 11, Jørstad shared a photo of her postpartum belly along with a caption saying it’s been “disappointing” for her to see her body continue to look very similar to the way it did immediately after she gave birth.

First, Jørstad shared the negatives.

“I still have a weird looking hanging belly, and I am a bit surprised it has not gotten smaller since my last picture three weeks ago,” she wrote. “Kind of disappointing I must admit, and I am not too happy to share this picture.”

But she went on to say that her C-section scar no longer hurt and that, aside from her “heavy sagging belly,” she was starting to feel like herself again. People immediately flocked to the comments to thank her for her honesty.

“I had no idea the after effects on your body! I’ve had one child and I struggled with my body After one, you carried three at the same time!! You are incredible!!!” one person wrote.

“You are INCREDIBLE! It’s amazing what the human body can do. Nothing but respect for you,” another person commented.

The response to Jørstad’s post has been huge so far, with more than 24,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments. Jørstad told INSIDER that, while she originally started her Instagram account to blog about pregnancy, the support she’s receiving from her photo is “mind-blowing.”

“It was and is important to me to always give the honest picture, so I shared the growth of my belly, and therefore it also felt I should show how it looked afterward,” Jørstad told INSIDER. “I was surprised by how slowly it went back, probably because this is something women don’t show or talk about. I like to bring focus to things that are considered taboo, in the hope to normalize women’s issues, and my followers seem to appreciate it!”

She said she hopes her post will inspire other moms to be honest about their experiences, too.

“I’ve received so much love, support, and cheering in the comments, and it is really mind-blowing and heartwarming,” Jørstad added. “Hopefully others will be inspired to share more real-life pictures and to be open about postpartum struggles so that people don’t feel abnormal or alone with similar issues.”

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.