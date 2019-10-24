YouTuber Trisha Paytas said she’s always wanted a male body because it would make dating gay men easier

caption Trisha Paytas cried when she was told she fit the criteria for being transgender. source The Doctors / YouTube

Trisha Paytas appeared on an episode of CBS’ “The Doctors” to talk about how she thinks she is transgender.

She said she’s always felt like a man and wanted to be physically male because it would make dating easier for her.

“I’ve dated gay men, and this is what offended people in my video, when I date gay men, a lot of gay men think I’m not man enough because I don’t have a penis,” she said.

She started to cry when psychotherapist Dr Mike Dow told her he thought she fit the criteria for a transgender person because she was assigned female at birth but felt male in her brain.

“To me, it also doesn’t matter if you have a surgery,” he said. “It’s not so much if you ever have a surgery, it’s about how you feel.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Trisha Paytas appeared on an episode of “Dr. Phil” spinoff “The Doctors” this week to talk about how she recently came out as transgender. She said she’s always felt like a man and wanted to be physically male because it would make dating easier for her.

Host Judy Ho, a forensic psychologist, asked her if she’d ever considered physically transitioning, and Paytas said she hadn’t because of her career – she used to be a stripper and escort and now makes adult content for her fans. But she said she had always wanted a male body.

“I’ve always wanted a penis because for me it makes dating easier,” she said. “I’ve dated gay men, and this is what offended people in my video, when I date gay men, a lot of gay men think I’m not man enough because I don’t have a penis.”

Paytas started to cry when psychotherapist Dr Mike Dow told her he thought she fit the criteria for a transgender person.

“To me it also doesn’t matter if you have a surgery,” he said. “It’s not so much if you ever have a surgery, it’s about hwo you feel.”

Paytas teared up and thanked Dr Dow for his words, saying he was the first person who had accepted her and didn’t think she was faking.

Read more: YouTuber Trisha Paytas has responded after receiving criticism for coming out as transgender because she’s attracted to gay men

Ho asked Paytas what it was like to receive so much backlash from the YouTube video where she initially came out as transgender. She said it was hurtful that people thought she would make it up, especially as the majority of her audience is LGBTQ.

“That really offended me more than anything,” she said. “There was a lot of backlash, a lot of hate telling me I’m a joke … Just imagine someone telling you you’re not something you know you are. It’s really hard.”

As well as the criticism, Paytas said she also received a lot of messages from people who said they felt the same way.

“I think that’s why I wanted to share my story, because I am still figuring it out,” she said. “Even from a young age, I had a hormonal imbalance where I knew I wasn’t female.”

Paytas released a video on October 7 called “I AM TRANSGENDER (FEMALE TO MALE),” where she said she identified as a gay man because she is attracted to other gay men and loves “glam and voluptuousness,” but had always had “penis envy.”

People were upset because they thought she was making a joke out of transgender issues, and several called her out on social media and in the video’s comments. She also used incorrect terminology, and kept suggesting that being transgender was a “choice,” which many people took issue with.

“Just know your judgments hurt me a lot,” Paytas wrote in response. “This isn’t something I would joke about or take lightly.”

On “The Doctors” she explained how she felt in more detail.

“I’m comfortable in who I am and I know who I am, and I like dating all types and as far as my gender, I do identify as a male,” she said. “And if there are people who are uncomfortable with that, I’m not sure what to say to that other than this is how I’ve always felt since a very young age.”

Watch the interview below:

Read more:

A Norwegian influencer warned against cheap cosmetic procedures and said she will get her enlarged butt looking ‘natural’ again

James Charles mocked YouTuber band the Dobre Brothers with a parody video of their miserable meet and greet

A 15-year-old Russian influencer with 4 million followers tearfully told the story of when a man pulled a gun on her for a YouTube prank video

Jeffree Star revealed Shane Dawson could make $10 million when they launch their ‘Conspiracy’ makeup line

YouTubers are calling out the platform’s ‘cancel culture’ that subjects them to a rampant hate mob and sees them lose thousands of subscribers in a matter of hours