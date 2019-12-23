Trisha Paytas covered herself in the most common hate comments she receives online to make a ‘social statement’

- source
- Trisha Paytas / YouTube
- Trisha Paytas shared a series of photos on her Instagram where she had the word “fat” written all over her body in black paint.
- “I [heart] my comment section,” she wrote under the first picture, followed by “How do people see YOU?” on the second one.
- She used the caption for the third photo to spread a message about body positivity.
- “You are not fat. You have fat,” she wrote. “You also have fingernails, but you are not fingernails.”
- Paytas explained the idea further in her video for her 19th day of “Vlogmas.” She filmed her makeup artist painting the words on her arms, sides, and legs.
- “The Dixie Chicks did this on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, they painted all the words that people left for them, like ‘traitor’ and all this crazy s—,” Paytas said. “They painted it all over their body. So I’m painting hate comments all over my body.”
- “Basically the biggest hate comment I get, you guys probably guessed it, is ‘you fat b—-,'” she continued. “‘You’re fat you’re fat.’ No matter what I do, it’s ‘she’s fat, she’s fat.'”
- Paytas said she hoped people would understand her point.
- “Sometimes I try and make a social statement and people miss it, but who knows?” she said.
- Paytas filmed herself getting ready and hosting her Christmas party in the rest of the video. Fellow YouTube stars Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, and Ryland Adams all made an appearance.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Read more:
Trisha Paytas apologized for posting an ‘inappropriate’ TikTok that she says accidentally showed nudity
YouTubers Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna are feuding – here’s what you need to know about the drama
Trisha Paytas’ $150,000 Lamborghini got stolen and she raged against her ‘hella ghetto’ building where it was kept
After a week of teasing an upcoming wedding, Trisha Paytas posted a video of her marrying a Brad Pitt cardboard cutout
YouTuber Trisha Paytas said she’s always wanted a male body because it would make dating gay men easier