Trisha Paytas spread more misinformation about the coronavirus in a new video, saying it’s just ‘the flu’ and young people can’t catch it

caption Trisha Paytas is upset restaurants are closed. source Trisha Paytas / YouTube

Trisha Paytas is facing criticism once again for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

In a recent video, the YouTuber said only older people and those with health conditions should be isolating themselves, and it is “crazy” so many restaurants are shut because the coronavirus is “just the flu.”

Viewers commented on the video, saying ignorance like this is the reason the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly in the US.

Times are tough for people like me, Trisha Paytas said in a recent video called “what I eat in a day during coronavirus season.”

By that, she meant people who don’t cook because so many restaurants are closed right now due to lockdown measures.

While munching on the Korean fried Cheese in her car that she managed to pick up, Paytas said she doesn’t think the coronavirus pandemic is that big a deal.

“It is just the flu,” she said. “And yes, the flu can kill anybody, those with weakened immune systems, older people, people with pre-existing health conditions … So logic would tell me those people should stay at home in quarantine.”

Trisha has been spreading dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus

She said she didn’t mind quarantine because she only really goes out to eat. But she said it’s “crazy” to shut restaurants, and panicking is worse than the actual COVID-19 disease.

“It is a flu, if you do get it you’re not going to die,” she said. “I get if you’re older, you’re more susceptible at higher risk … Literally everyone I’ve talked to who’s informed says it’s just a flu, it goes away.”

She continued, saying she obviously doesn’t want to spread diseases around, but “the virus tells us not to fear, there is nothing to fear,” and compared getting the coronavirus to being diagnosed with HIV.

“Even if you get an STD … Even if you have a disease that sounds like the end of the world, it’s not,” she said.

caption Paytas recently riled viewers after claiming to have multiple personalities. source Trisha Paytas/YouTube

While it is true that older people are at a higher risk and there are many common health conditions that may increase risk of death from the coronavirus, such as heart disease and lung conditions like emphysema and asthma, healthy people have died from it too.

Nearly 30% of US coronavirus cases have been people between 20 and 44, according to the CDC, with nearly one in five hospitalizations being for people in that age group too. One 21-year-old woman from the UK with no preexisting health conditions died in March.

“To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again,” the woman’s mother wrote on Facebook. “Speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter.”

The World Health Organization has also warned young people that they are “not invincible” and if they test positive for the coronavirus, it “could put you in the hospital for weeks or even kill you.”

Viewers haven’t held back in criticizing her

People have been criticizing Paytas for spreading misinformation that could be harmful, or even deadly. The video currently has 14,000 dislikes to just 3,000 likes.

“It’s honestly scary at this point because this isn’t trolling,” one person wrote in the comments. “This is just pure ignorance.”

Others said Paytas is “just mad because the coronavirus isn’t about her,” and that ignorance like this is the reason the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly in the US – a current count puts the figure at 164,000 confirmed cases, with 3,000 deaths in 50 states.

“Nobody is safe,” one person commented. “Look out for yourself and the people around you.”

Paytas has already on the internet’s bad side for a while after claiming to have multiple personalities, spreading false information about Dissociative identity disorder, and coming out as a transgender man.