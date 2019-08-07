‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Troian Bellisario shares photos of herself breastfeeding and says how much she ‘hates pumping’ in an emotional post

“Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario posted photos of herself breastfeeding on Instagram and spoke candidly about her journey as a mother.

The 33-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, with husband Patrick J. Adams in 2018.

“I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” Bellisario wrote, recalling the times when she was interrupted to pump and had to “be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body.”

“No matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way,” she added.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario shared photos of herself breastfeeding and said how much she “hates pumping” in an emotional post on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress opened up about motherhood in an Instagram post that she shared on in honor of World Breastfeeding Week

“I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” Bellisario, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams in 2018, wrote. “My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL.”

Bellisario also said that she “included the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow,” referring to the two images she shared. One showed the actress looking down at her baby while breastfeeding. The other was a selfie of Bellisaio wearing a breast pump.

She went on to talk about the need to “be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body” for nearly two years, and avoid “alcohol, medication, even melatonin.”

“No matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way,” Bellisario, who has previously opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder, continued.

“My body has made it easy for us and i have loved every moment i get to spend this kind of time with her,” she added. “Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us.”

The “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” star hasn’t revealed the name of her daughter, but she’s spoken about motherhood a few times.

In November 2018, she shared an intimate photo that was taken while she was pregnant and spoke about how grateful she was to have privacy during her experience.

“Pregnancy was an incredible time: Full of joyous celebration, true tests of patience and quiet moments of great solitude, uncertainty, and fear.

She also previously applauded actress Rachael McAdams for posing while wearing her breast pump for a photo shoot and said that it made her “squeal with delight.”