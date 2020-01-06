‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Troian Bellisario wore half of her wedding dress to a Golden Globes after-party

caption Troian Bellisario recycled her wedding dress at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party. source Michael Tullberg / Stringer / Getty Images

Celebrity couples came out to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, showing off their love and their most fashion-forward looks in the process.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario and her husband, Patrick J. Adams, best known for his role on “Suits,” were among the celebrities spotted in Beverly Hills, California, that evening.

The couple attended the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party, where Bellisario wore a part of her wedding ensemble from 2016.

caption Patrick J. Adams and Bellisario at the after-party. source Michael Tullberg / Stringer / Getty Images

Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings on “Pretty Little Liars,” recycled the skirt from her wedding dress – which had an ethereal white ball-gown-style skirt and a cinched high waist – for the Amazon party.

The 34-year-old star paired the skirt with a pink crisscross bodice that had a cutout in the center and spaghetti straps.

The actress revealed to her fans that part of her after-party outfit came from her wedding dress in a sweet Instagram post from the night.

“Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020,” Bellisario captioned the photo, which appeared to be taken in the couple’s home.

Bellisario and Adams, who were married in 2016, met in 2009 while working on a play, according to BuzzFeed.

When she wore the gown for her wedding, Bellisario paired the full skirt with a top that featured three-quarter-length sleeves. She added a crown and a dramatic veil to finish the look.

Bellisario and Adams welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aurora, in 2018.