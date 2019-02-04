There’s now a troll that farts glitter at people visiting Universal Orlando theme park

Amanda Krause, Insider
Branch is on the left, Guy Diamond is in the middle, and Poppy is on the right.

Attractions Magazine/YouTube

  • The Universal Orlando theme park holds daily meet-and-greets with Poppy and Branch from the animated film “Trolls.”
  • Recently, a sparkly purple troll named Guy Diamond has also been added to the event.
  • When the trolls are first brought out to the meet-and-greet area, Guy Diamond does a short dance, and then farts confetti.
  • The characters appear in the park’s KidZone six times per day, according to Universal Orlando’s website.
  • Watch Attractions Magazine’s video below to see the characters in action.