Crypto whiz kid Justin Sun finally had his $4.6 million meal with Warren Buffett.

Justin Sun finally had his $4.6 million meal with Warren Buffett.

The Tron chief dined with Berkshire Hathaway’s boss at an Omaha country club in late January.

“It was really an honor and I’m grateful for Mr. Buffett’s dinner, wisdom, and vision,” Sun said.

Sun rescheduled last summer and apologized for overhyping himself, sparking conspiracies.

The Tron and BitTorrent chief dined with Berkshire Hathaway’s billionaire boss at the Happy Hollow Club, a country club in Buffett’s hometown of Omaha, on January 23, according to a Tron press release. A slew of cryptocurrency executives joined them, including Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and eToro boss Yoni Assia.

“It was really an honor and I’m grateful for Mr. Buffett’s dinner, wisdom, and vision,” Sun said in a statement. “I’ll always remember his kindness and support, and will take Mr. Buffett’s advice and guidance to make Tron a better ecosystem, business with all the partners in the blockchain space and beyond.”

Sun also tweeted about their “amazing dinner” and discussions of bitcoin, Tesla, and Tron.

Sun, a protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, made the winning bid in Buffett’s annual lunch auction last summer. The proceeds went to Glide, a homeless charity in San Francisco. He invited a raft of blockchain bosses to help him convert Buffett, a famous skeptic of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, into a true believer. Sun also invited President Donald Trump, but the world leader never responded.

The crypto chief unexpectedly dropped out days before the scheduled lunch date, blaming a bout of kidney stones. However, he apologized on social media for overpromoting himself, and Bloomberg reported that Chinese authorities briefly detained Tron employees, sparking conspiracies that he bowed out under pressure from Beijing.

Sun has regularly made headlines since then. For example, he was mocked by antivirus pioneer John McAfee, clashed with Disney over the “Tron” trademark, and invited Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to help him trial a form of universal basic income.