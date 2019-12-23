Tron CEO Justin Sun, who postponed a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett, clashed with Disney over the ‘TRON’ trademark

source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tron and BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun tried to register three trademarks related to “TRON” in the US, but the US Patent and Trademark Office rejected them last month after Disney objected that their approval would damage its brand.

Disney argued in its filing that Sun’s font and stylization of the Tron name was “highly similar” to its own, and alleged that was evidence the trademarks were “adopted … in bad faith to trade off the goodwill of Disney and its famous brands.”

Sun downplayed the rejection on Twitter, arguing the trademarks challenged by Disney were “filed for defensive purposes” and “don’t affect Tron’s core trademarks.”

The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett recently clashed with one of the billionaire’s biggest missed opportunities: Disney.

Tron and BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun postponed three days before his charity meal with Berkshire Hathaway’s boss this summer, sparking conspiracies he was in trouble with the Chinese government. Now he’s drawn Disney’s ire over the “TRON” trademark.

Sun tried to register three Tron-related trademarks in the US via a Chinese partner, Raybo Technology. However, the applications were rejected last month after Disney objected that their approval would damage its brand, according to the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Disney, which released the movie “Tron” in 1982 and “Tron Legacy” in 2010, argued in its filing that Sun’s font and stylization of the Tron name was “highly similar” to its own. It alleged that was evidence the trademarks were “adopted … in bad faith to trade off the goodwill of Disney and its famous brands.”

Tron and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

Sun downplayed the trademark rejection in a Twitter thread. He pointed out that Tron – which operates the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market cap – has an established brand, holds trademarks in other countries, and filed trademarks in the US for other types of products and services that Disney hasn’t challenged.

“Tron will continue to actively prosecute its trademarks in the United States,” Sun tweeted. “Those challenged by Disney belong to supplemental classes and were filed for defensive purposes. They do not affect Tron’s core trademarks.”

Sun decided not to fight Disney’s objection, but the pair might clash again.

“If Disney’s serious about this, they could take Tron to court in a trademark infringement suit,” tweeted John Chervinsky, a lawyer at Compound Finance.

Buffett made an epic mistake with Disney. He bought a 5% stake from Walt Disney for just $4 million in 1966, and received a 3.6% stake after Disney bought one of Berkshire’s largest investments, Capital Cities/ABC, in 1995.

Both times, the so-called Oracle of Omaha sold his Disney shares in a matter of years. An 8.6% stake in Disney would be worth about $23 billion today.