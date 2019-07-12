Multiple natural disasters have reportedly stretched FEMA’s disaster response workforce to the brink

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ability to respond to natural disasters has been reportedly stretched to the brink after multiple natural disasters in the last three years.

The New York Times reported that fewer than a quarter of the agency’s disaster workforce of 13,654 people is ready for deployment, with the rest already deployed elsewhere or unavailable.

The Government Accountability Office issued reports over the past six years that FEMA has repeatedly lacked trained staff to aid in recovery efforts in disaster-stricken areas.

It continues a downward trend over the last two years. At this point in 2018, 34 percent of its emergency staff were available for deployment and 55 percent the year before.