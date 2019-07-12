An unprecedented problem could devastate New Orleans as it faces life-threatening flooding from a tropical storm likely to become a hurricane

caption Tropical Storm Barry approaches Louisiana on Friday morning. source NOAA

New Orleans could face even more flood damage from Tropical Storm Barry as the Mississippi River contains unprecedented levels of water as the storm approaches.

One hydrologist said that this was the “first time we’ve had a tropical system with water levels on the river this high” as the storm is already bringing flooding and has prompted evacuations.

Louisiana’s governor said the river is not predicted to exceed its levees but a change in the storm’s strength or direction could lead to it doing so.

Barry is expected to make landfall on Saturday morning, and could do so as a hurricane, testing the city’s defenses that began to be improved after Hurricane Katrina.

An unprecedented problem could mean that New Orleans faces even more flood damage from Tropical Storm Barry, which is likely to become a hurricane as it hits Louisiana.

The outer bands of the storm began to hit Louisiana on Friday, prompting evacuations, and bringing flooding, rain, and what the National Hurricane Center warned is “life-threatening storm surge.”

But the conditions brought by the storm will likely have an even worse effect on the city as the Mississippi River has faced continuous flooding and is currently has a water level of 16 feet.

CNN quoted Jeffrey Graschel, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center, as saying that the issue is unprecedented.

“This is the first time we’ve had a tropical system with water levels on the river this high,” he said.

The storm is expected to test the city’s levees, potentially more than the deadly 2005 Hurricane Katrina did. That hurricane killed more than 1,800 people after levees failed.

The levees are only 20 feet high in some places – and the flooding from Barry could exceed that level, the National Weather Centre warned.

The NWS warned that “flooding is expected to be the most significant threat” to the city.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edward said that he does not expect the river to rise over the levees, but that changes in the storm’s strength or path could change that prediction, The Associated Press reported.

LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, warned that the city’s water pumping system could not drain the amount of water that is expected to fall on the city, the AP reported: “We cannot pump our way out of the water levels … that are expected to hit the city of New Orleans.”

caption The wind speed probabilities for Tropical Storm Barry as of 1 a.m. CDT on Friday. source NOAA

Barry is expected to make landfall on Saturday morning, and could do so as a hurricane.

“Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Barry could become a hurricane tonight or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast,” the NWS said on Friday morning.

The storm is expected to bring “flash flooding and river flooding,” according the NWS, which has issued a hurricane warning, which means hurricane conditions are expected in the area, for Intercoastal City to Grand Isle. T

he storm is slow moving, which the NWS said meant more rain and a larger flood threat.

caption A man puts sandbags in front of his business as Tropical Storm Barry approached New Orleans on Thursday. source REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The service predicted on Friday morning that the storm will bring between 10 and 20 inches of rain over southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with a maximum of 25 inches.

The NWS said that hurricane conditions were likely to begin on Friday night or Saturday morning along parts of the coast.

Evacuation orders have been issued for thousands of people, but not in New Orleans, where the storm is not expected to directly hit.

Storm surge and the tide will cause “normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NWS said.

caption The National Hurricane Center’s seven-day rainfall forecast for Tropical Storm Barry as of Friday morning. source NHC

As of 4 a.m. CDT on Friday, the storm was around 95 miles (155 kilometers) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers per hour).

US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the state on Thursday night, allowing federal agencies to coordinate disaster relief efforts.