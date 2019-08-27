11 photos show people in Puerto Rico and Barbados preparing for Dorian as the tropical storm batters the Caribbean

caption Tropical Storm Dorian is pictured off the coast of Venezuela. source NASA / Handout / Reuters

Island nations in the Atlantic Ocean are preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

In particular, Barbados, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia are expected to face high winds, heavy rainfall, and damage from the storm.

Fuel, food, and water are all being stockpiled, while schools and offices have closed.

Barbados, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia are hunkering down as Tropical Storm Dorian crosses the Atlantic Ocean.

People are stockpiling fuel, food, and water. Schools and offices have closed. The eastern Caribbean islands are expecting high winds (currently at 50 miles per hour) and heavy rainfall.

Forecasters warned over the weekend that the fourth named storm of 2019 might develop into a hurricane, but said Tuesday it will likely stay at tropical storm levels, which could still bring damage to the islands.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Puerto Rico’s Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced have warned their citizens to get ready, and take care.

Here are photos showing people preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley might be smiling in this photo, but on Sunday she warned her people to stay indoors, and ordered schools and offices to shut down. In a blunt televised speech, she told her country of 285,000: “When you’re dead, you’re dead. Stay inside and get some rest.”

caption Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley speaks with children as an excavator prepares the beach for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Speightstown, Barbados source Nigel R. Browne / Reuters

Source: AP

On Sunday, Barbados prepared for the storm by piling sand on beaches to protect the waterfront and stop flooding. Diggers also cleared drains in preparation for heavy rainfall. Forecasts predict Barbados could get up to 8 inches of rain.

caption Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley watches an excavator prepare the beach for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian. source Nigel R. Browne / Reuters

Sources: Business Insider, The New York Times

People listened to Mottley’s advice. In preparation, motorists waited in long lines to fill their cars with fuel.

caption Motorists preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian queue for fuel in Bridgetown, Barbados August 25, 2019. source Nigel R. Browne / Reuters

People also flocked to supermarkets for supplies before Dorian hit. Here’s a full supermarket in Bridgetown, Barbados.

caption Shoppers preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian crowd a supermarket in Bridgetown. source Nigel R Browne / Reuters

Water is the most common purchase. In previous storms, officials have cut off power and utilities, so a decent supply of drinking water is essential.

caption Shoppers preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian load a vehicle with bottled water outside a supermarket in Bridgetown. source Nigel R. Browne / Reuters

Source: Business Insider

On Monday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico. Forecasters think Dorian could hit the island by Wednesday, bringing up to 4 inches of rainfall.

caption A lifesaver is seen on a wooden dock as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26, 2019 source Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

People were stocking up in Puerto Rico, too. Some parts of the island still haven’t recovered from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the US commonwealth two years ago.

caption A man purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. source Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

Source: Al Jazeera

By Tuesday, the shelves were already empty in at least one grocery store — an unfortunate sign the territory knows how destructive these storms can be.

caption Nearly empty shelves where bottled water is normally displayed, are shown at a grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches. source Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

Source: Business Insider

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Puerto Rico. This means a tropical storm is expected to hit within 36 hours. Dorian is projected to hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Here, a boat races to dock on Monday night.

caption A boat races to the dock after sunset as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico source Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

Source: CNN

Garced said 360 shelters would be ready for people who didn’t have proper roofs. Roofing is a big problem in Puerto Rico, since about 30,000 homes still use blue tarps for roofs, after a slow recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

caption Plastic tarps cover damaged roofs in Puerto Rico. source Carlos Barria / Reuters

Sources: CNN, Business Insider

And in St Lucia, an island with about 180,000 people, the government ordered everything on the island to shut down on Monday. One hotel owner told AP that his establishment was ready and never waited for the formal announcement. “We’re always prepared no matter what,” he said.

caption Hotel employees remove beach cots from the pool area in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in St. Lucia. source Andrea de Silva / Reuters

Source: Business Insider