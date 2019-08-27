11 photos show people in Puerto Rico and Barbados preparing for Dorian as the tropical storm batters the Caribbean

- source
- NASA / Handout / Reuters
- Island nations in the Atlantic Ocean are preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.
- In particular, Barbados, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia are expected to face high winds, heavy rainfall, and damage from the storm.
- Fuel, food, and water are all being stockpiled, while schools and offices have closed.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Barbados, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia are hunkering down as Tropical Storm Dorian crosses the Atlantic Ocean.
People are stockpiling fuel, food, and water. Schools and offices have closed. The eastern Caribbean islands are expecting high winds (currently at 50 miles per hour) and heavy rainfall.
Forecasters warned over the weekend that the fourth named storm of 2019 might develop into a hurricane, but said Tuesday it will likely stay at tropical storm levels, which could still bring damage to the islands.
Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Puerto Rico’s Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced have warned their citizens to get ready, and take care.
Here are photos showing people preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.
Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley might be smiling in this photo, but on Sunday she warned her people to stay indoors, and ordered schools and offices to shut down. In a blunt televised speech, she told her country of 285,000: “When you’re dead, you’re dead. Stay inside and get some rest.”
- source
- Nigel R. Browne / Reuters
Source: AP
On Sunday, Barbados prepared for the storm by piling sand on beaches to protect the waterfront and stop flooding. Diggers also cleared drains in preparation for heavy rainfall. Forecasts predict Barbados could get up to 8 inches of rain.
- source
- Nigel R. Browne / Reuters
Sources: Business Insider, The New York Times
People listened to Mottley’s advice. In preparation, motorists waited in long lines to fill their cars with fuel.
- source
- Nigel R. Browne / Reuters
People also flocked to supermarkets for supplies before Dorian hit. Here’s a full supermarket in Bridgetown, Barbados.
- source
- Nigel R Browne / Reuters
Water is the most common purchase. In previous storms, officials have cut off power and utilities, so a decent supply of drinking water is essential.
- source
- Nigel R. Browne / Reuters
Source: Business Insider
On Monday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico. Forecasters think Dorian could hit the island by Wednesday, bringing up to 4 inches of rainfall.
- source
- Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
People were stocking up in Puerto Rico, too. Some parts of the island still haven’t recovered from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the US commonwealth two years ago.
- source
- Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
Source: Al Jazeera
By Tuesday, the shelves were already empty in at least one grocery store — an unfortunate sign the territory knows how destructive these storms can be.
- source
- Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
Source: Business Insider
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Puerto Rico. This means a tropical storm is expected to hit within 36 hours. Dorian is projected to hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Here, a boat races to dock on Monday night.
- source
- Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
Source: CNN
Garced said 360 shelters would be ready for people who didn’t have proper roofs. Roofing is a big problem in Puerto Rico, since about 30,000 homes still use blue tarps for roofs, after a slow recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
- source
- Carlos Barria / Reuters
Sources: CNN, Business Insider
And in St Lucia, an island with about 180,000 people, the government ordered everything on the island to shut down on Monday. One hotel owner told AP that his establishment was ready and never waited for the formal announcement. “We’re always prepared no matter what,” he said.
- source
- Andrea de Silva / Reuters
Source: Business Insider