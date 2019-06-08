This game from the creator of ‘Rick and Morty’ is the best video game of 2019 so far, and it only costs $30

caption In “Trover Saves The Universe,” you control a purple alien named Trovor as he tries to save the universe from a giant monster that stole your two dogs and uses them for eyes. It’s weird, but it totally works. source Squanch Games

“Trover Saves The Universe,” from Squanch Games, is the best video game of 2019 so far, and one of the funniest video games I’ve played in my life.

It launched this week on PlayStation 4 and PC.

The game is made by the creator of “Rick and Morty,” but you don’t need to know anything about the show to thoroughly enjoy “Trover.”

“Trover Saves The Universe,” which costs just $30 on PlayStation 4 and PC, is easily the best game of 2019 so far.

The game is what happens when you take someone immersed in the world of comedy and entertainment – Justin Roiland, the creator of “Rick and Morty” – and have them make a video game with someone who actually understands the technical nature of great game-making. In this case, that’s Squanch Games co-founder Tanya Watson, who previously worked at Epic Games on beloved titles like “Gears of War” and “Fortnite.”

Here’s why “Trover Saves The Universe” is the best game of 2019 so far.

“Trover Saves The Universe” has everything you want in a video game.

It’s an escape. It will take you to places you’ve never seen before, to do things you couldn’t possibly do in real life.

It has an easy-to-follow plot line. Somehow, this game is more coherent than “Kingdom Hearts 3,” which had way more money and time and resources.

This is the plot of “Trover Saves The Universe,” according to Squanch Games:

Your dogs have been dog-napped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. You’re partnered with Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster who isn’t a huge fan of working or being put in the position of having to save the universe. He’s also not that big a fan of you quite frankly, and neither am I. (Jk, you’re great) Only you and Trover can save everything in this bizarre comedy adventure.

Yes, the plot is absolutely ridiculous, but the game creates its own weird logic and follows it, so it works.

“Trover Saves The Universe” has superb writing. The game moves at a brisk enough pace so you don’t get bored, and it communicates game mechanics and plot moments so clearly that it’s difficult to find yourself stuck, or not knowing what to do next.

Most importantly, it is uproariously funny. It’s bizarre and crass and routinely breaks the fourth wall, where it knows it’s a video game and it uses that awareness to make better jokes.

The game is also filled, and I mean <i>filled</i>, with cussing. But there is a “censored” option that bleeps out all the swears, which actually makes it funnier in some ways.

The result is a technically sound game with intuitive mechanics, that is also too funny to put down.

I played “Trover Saves The Universe” in its entirety with my wife, in virtual reality. We have a PlayStation VR headset at home, and we could not get enough of “Trover.”

We spent inordinate amounts of time exploring each mind-bending world and listening to characters banter with each other — oftentimes, characters can talk to each other for several minutes if you just sit back and listen.

Your actions also have consequences, and you’ll be forced to make a handful of tough decisions on the way to saving the universe. Of course, every choice has hilarious repercussions, so you can’t really go wrong.

I am blown away by “Trover Saves The Universe.”

It’s one of the few games that really succeeds in virtual reality, but it also feels like more than a game – in many ways, it feels like you’re taking part in a thoroughly entertaining TV show. The writing and technical quality of this game work together exceedingly well, and it’s an experience no one should miss out on.

“Trover Saves The Universe” costs $29 on PlayStation 4 and PC, or just $19 if you have an Epic Games discount. It’s unlike anything else out there.