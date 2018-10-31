Music industry mogul Troy Carter has managed Lady Gaga, held a top job at Spotify, and appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ — learn about his latest project at IGNITION 2018

caption Troy Carter. source Getty Images

Troy Carter is one of the most fascinating names in music. His roots are in artist management (John Legend, Lady Gaga), but he’s also a savvy consultant to technology startups, including Spotify, Warby Parker, Dropbox, and Uber.

Until September, he was Spotify’s global head of creator services, and he’s been a guest shark during the seventh season of ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Lately, he’s been focused on developing Atom Factory, the talent management and full-service film and television production company that he founded.

Of Lady Gaga’s rise to fame, Carter has said that social media played a big role when radio play was tough to get.

New album release strategies, improved data collection, and a new breed of digital, plugged-in artists and performers are among the trends Carter sees that he will discuss at IGNITION 2018.

And you’ll hear more about his fascinating career and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

