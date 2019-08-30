Troye Sivan sparred with LGBTQ journalists and publications on Twitter over ‘inappropriate’ coverage about his sex life

source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine

Pop singer Troye Sivan criticized LGBTQ news outlets Out Magazine and Gay Express over what he called “disappointing” and “inappropriate” coverage of him this week.

The Gay Express, “New Zealand’s only LGBT+ magazine and website,” ran a cover story about Sivan featuring an interview in which he was asked if he was a “top or bottom” during a “quickfire questions” round.

Sivan called the question “wildly invasive, strange, and inappropriate” on Twitter after a fan tweeted that “the bar is on the floor” for the interviewer, and Sivan also criticized questions about whether he and his boyfriend’s dog was a “Gayby” and whether he was a fan of “Will & Grace” on Netflix.

Out Magazine published an article about Sivan’s tweets that originally called the singer “hypocritical,” but Sivan called the take “disappointing,” and Out Magazine has since changed the piece “due to the editorial team’s determination that it did not meet our standards.”

Pop singer Troye Sivan was not happy with how his interview with a local New Zealand LGBTQ publication turned out, and has spent the past two days on Twitter criticizing it and Out Magazine for what he called “wildly invasive,” “innapropriate [sic],” and “disappointing” coverage.

Sivan’s argument has divided some journalists, since he criticized gay reporters specifically for what some may consider norms in LGBTQ coverage – but other journalists, and his fans, backed him up when he asserted that those norms are problematic.

He first voiced his displeasure after a recent interview with Gay Express surfaced on Twitter, when a fan tweeted out screenshots of the article with the caption “who’s this interviewer the bar is on the floor.”

The interview, headline “Driving Us Wild,” is a two-page spread announcing that Sivan’s “Bloom” tour will make a stop at the Spark arena in Auckland, New Zealand, where the magazine is based.

Sivan felt uncomfortable with an interviewer’s questions that revolved around queer culture and his sex life.

source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The questions included asking Sivan whether his boyfriend of three and a half years would give him a “hall pass,” an exception in a monogamous relationship, for Sivan’s celebrity crush, Shawn Mendes.

Sivan was also asked whether he follows “any Instagram thirst-traps,” if he and his boyfriend’s dog is “like a Gayby,” whether he was a fan of the show “Will & Grace” on Netflix, and, in a round of “quickfire questions,” whether he was a “top or bottom.”

The word “Gayby” is a queer slang term that combines the words “gay” and “baby” that refers to the baby (in this case, figuratively) of a gay couple, and “top or bottom” refers to sex positions.

The singer quote-tweeted his fan and wrote “I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange, and innapropriate [sic] that would be. Didn’t stop him though!”

The interviewer, Matt Fistonich, has not responded to Sivan on any of his social media platforms.

Sivan also tweeted that he would “just do a Twitter q&a” next time, and sarcastically asked if a fan wanted to know “if i have a gayby or if I like Will and Grace like the other guy??”

When the official account for Coup De Main magazine, another New Zealand-based publication with a significantly larger following than Gay Express, tweeted “sorry from the entirety of new zealand minus this person who we are now petitioning for to be removed from our country” at Sivan, he replied “Lol nooooo don’t NZ is my fave and i can’t wait to get there.”

After Sivan criticized his interview with Gay Express, other queer journalists wondered if he was being hypocritical, and whether ‘respectability politics’ were at play.

Gay Express, which also goes by “express” online, hosts its issues digitally. In the most recent issue – that Sivan is the cover star of – the “From The Editor” note reads “Matt threw some pretty outrageous questions at Troye, but Sivan took it all in his stride.”

The magazine, which has a small online presence and appears to be mostly local coverage with some mainstream LGBTQ entertainment reporting, disabled Instagram comments on its post about the latest issue. The magazine didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After Sivan’s tweets, Out Magazine, a national American LGBTQ publication, published an article about the interview and the singer’s response. Initially, the article included some editorializing that Sivan tweeted about, calling it “disappointing.”

The original article included the following argument:

“… it’s a bit hypocritical for Sivan to act as if talking about his sex life is taboo when he wrote a whole ass album about bottoming. Sivan later told them that his comments about single ‘Bloom’ didn’t mean he was “branding that as myself forever.’ He said, ‘It was definitely just writing a song.’ So it was fine to tweet inflammatory things about sex when there’s an album to promote, but now it’s innapropriate. Do queer journalists have to adhere to the same respectability politics as straight ones? Is Sivan saying that if some fan asked him about bottoming in a Twitter Q&A he’d scold them just as harshly? It’s 2019, talking about anal sex shouldn’t be taboo, especially in queer media.”

Out Magazine ended up apologizing to Sivan, and other outlets sided with the singer.

Sivan quote-tweeted a fan who posted the screenshots with the caption “troye has every right to be angry. shut up” and wrote, “Last I’ll say on this, but disappointing to see that @outmagazine, an LGBT publication, was the only one to miss the mark so much on the reporting of this.”

Two other prominent publications who covered the backlash to the interview were i-D and Paper, and the former called the interviewer “creepy,” while the latter advised journalists “don’t prod a gay man about his sex life!”

Out Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Phillip Picardi, quote-tweeted Sivan four hours later, writing “Hi love. I know I’m arriving a little late to this but just letting you know I wholeheartedly agree-we missed the mark, and we’re revising the piece accordingly. Sending you apologies and love.”

Sivan responded to say “Love you Phillip! ❤️ appreciate it.”

Out Magazine has since updated the article to remove the entire above argument quoted above, but keeping the lead sentence, “Troye Sivan is putting a queer journalist on blast for daring to ask him whether he’s a top or a bottom – even though he once said his album Bloom was full of ‘#bopsaboutbottoming.'”

The article is shown to be authored by “Out.com editors” and is now prefaced with an Editor’s Note that says “This piece has been updated since its original publish time due to the editorial team’s determination that it did not meet our standards. We have condensed and revised the piece accordingly.”

Prominent music journalist Jeff Benjamin tweeted that “even with an update,” Out Magazine “still got it wrong,” because Sivan’s tweet about “#bopsaboutbottoming” was “obviously […] a playful joke” and quickly deleted by the singer. Out Magazine didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sivan tweeted a full explanation for his criticism, noting that his sexuality should not give interviewers a pass to ask him intimate questions.

In between criticizing the original piece and responding to Picardi, Sivan tweeted his justification for his anger.

“Firstly, Bloom is an album about love. I said that in every single interview i did about the album. Suggesting that i made the entire album about bottoming is over sexualising me + my work, and is reductive,” Sivan tweeted.

“I speak about sex in my music on my terms, when I’m in control, and writing music that is going to be close to my heart forever. That does not open the flood gates + give anyone a pass on basic manners and allow them to ask about the ins and outs of what i do in bed,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he said, “I highly doubt anyone would ask any of my straight peers explicit questions about who does what to who in their relationship, no matter the content of their music. I don’t think artists should have to expect to be asked about that when they show up to work in the morning.”

“There’s no shame in anal sex or any kind of sex – i just don’t want to talk about it over the phone to a complete stranger,” he continued on to say in his tweets. Sivan didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The singer also liked a tweet that says “i’m not a top or a bottom. i’m just tired.”