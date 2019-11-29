Trtl is running a can’t-miss sale on its wildly popular travel pillows for Black Friday — here’s how to get 30% off

source Amazon

For Black Friday, Trtl is offering 30% off its pillows and other travel products with the code “BLACK30” now through December 1.

This Black Friday, travel-pillow startup Trtl is offering 30% off sitewide; all you need to do is use the code “BLACK30” at checkout. This sale runs through Black Friday and lasts until December 1.

The Scottish company Trtl is focused on bringing comfort to travelers, whether in the air or on the road. Since launching their cult-favorite pillows, they’ve expanded into socks and other accessories. Each item is light enough for you to take with you wherever you may roam.

Insider Picks’ own David Slotnick reviewed both the Trtl travel pillow, which we crowned the best travel pillow, and the Pillow Plus. He appreciates how easy the original pillow is to bring on trips and how well it supports his head as he nods off on red-eye flights – but David liked the Pillow Plus even more with its extra cushioning, breathable fabric, and adjustable support.

Whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or are just looking to improve your travel experience this holiday season, Trtl pillows are a great option.

Here are the 5 best deals to buy from Trtl:

