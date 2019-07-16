Trtl is offering a 20% discount on its new, fully adjustable travel pillow for Prime Day 2019

source Amazon

Trtl products are on sale for a limited on Prime Day 2019. For just a few hours on July 16, Trtl is offering deep discounts on its pillows and compression socks, including 20% off the new Trtl Pillow Plus which is usually $59.99.

Trtl is a Scottish company that began with a focus on travel pillows. Since its launch, the company has sold more than one million Trtl Pillows. Now, they offer the full-adjustable Pillow Plus, a pillow for kids, and compression socks.

Whether you spend significant time on the road or in the air, your comfort can mean the difference between a relaxing, productive trip and an exhausting ordeal that you need to recover from. Trtl travel accessories are light enough for you to bring with you everywhere so you can give yourself the best chance of having an enjoyable excursion.

Check out these Prime Day 2019 deals from Trtl before they expire:

Trtl Pillow Plus

Trtl markets the Pillow Plus as the “first fully-adjustable travel pillow.” It builds on the original pillow by allowing you to adjust the height of the internal support to match the length of your neck. Other than that, the general idea is the same. The Pillow Plus comes with a water-resistant travel bag that you can easily attach to your luggage or any bag.

Trtl Compression Socks

I always wear compression socks when traveling. It helps promote circulation and improves comfort in my lower legs as I sit for hours at a time. The Trtl Compression Socks provide 15 to 21 mmHg of graduated pressure where it will help you most. They also feature arch support and a cushioned sole for maximum comfort. The elastic cuff and Lycra fabric keep the socks from falling down, and the Coolmax fabric keeps them breathable. The socks are available in three sizes and three styles, all of which are on sale.