VIDEO: A fuel truck careened into 2 American Airlines jets at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, damaging both of them and causing flights to be cancelled

A fuel truck crashed into two regional jets at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Monday, damaging both planes.

The planes, both operating for American Airlines, were taken out of service, and their scheduled flights cancelled.

Videos show the moment of the collision, and the aftermath.

Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A refeuling truck crashed into two planes at Dallas-Fort Worth airport on Monday, casuing significant damage to both of them.

The two planes were sitting at adjascent gates when the incident happened. Both planes, Bombardier CRJ-900s, were owned by Mesa Airlines, a regional carrier that operates flights for American and United.

One plane was scheduled to fly to Lubbock, Texas, as flight AA 5780, while the other was supposed to fly to Shreveport, Louisiana, as flight AA 5740. Both flights were cancelled, and passengers were rebooked onto other flights.

Driver is definitely fired — Danny Capone (@CaponeKnows) November 26, 2019

Video posted of the aftermath showed damage to the winglet of one of the planes, and to the wing of the second. The wing of the second plane broke through the fuel truck’s windshield.

Another video showed the truck accelerate past the first plane, striking the wingtip, before careening straight into the second plane’s wing.

The truck appeared to be operated by Allied Aviation, a fuel services company. Allied did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

One flight attendant from one of the planes was evaluated by paramedics, according to Jason Whitely, a reporter for WFAA-TV, a Dallas-based station, but no one was seriously injured.

American Airlines said it was investigating the incident:

“On Monday morning at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), a vendor’s fueling truck impacted two parked Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft. No passengers or crew members were seriously injured. American is reviewing the incident in coordination with the vendor.”