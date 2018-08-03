Truck driver salary varies by almost $20,000 across the US — here’s where truckers make the most, ranked by state

- source
- Africa Studio/Shutterstock
- Some truck drivershave been enjoying pay raises recently.
- Some states are more lucrative than others for truckers.
- Truck driver salary is highest in Alaska, where they earned a median wage of $56,250 last year.
Truck driver salaries have been on the up and up for some truckers in 2018.
Nearly 50% of all truckers in the National Transportation Institute’s quarterly survey on trucker pay received salary bumps in 2018, according to Gordon Klemp, principal of the National Transportation Institute. Last year, only 11% did.
America’s nearly 1.8 million tractor-trailer truck drivers earned a median income of $44,500 nationwide in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Truck driver salary is highest in Alaska, where they earned a median of $56,250 last year. In comparison, in West Virginia, truckers earned a median of $38,580 – the lowest nationwide.
Business Insider gathered the median income in each state for long-haul truck drivers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and ranked them in ascending order. Take a look below to see how well your state pays its truck drivers.
West Virginia: $38,580
Number of long-haul truckers: 11,010
Alabama: $40,080
Number of long-haul truckers: 30,720
Arkansas: $40,620
Number of long-haul truckers: 32,640
Maine: $40,670
Number of long-haul truckers: 8,800
Mississippi: $40,780
Number of long-haul truckers: 22,570
South Dakota: $40,850
Number of long-haul truckers: 7,820
Florida: $41,150
- source
- LadyDragonflyCC/flickr
Number of long-haul truckers: 85,390
Tennessee: $41,510
- source
- REUTERS/Jim Young
Number of long-haul truckers: 60,350
Louisiana: $41,800
Number of long-haul truckers: 21,190
Michigan: $42,180
Number of long-haul truckers: 55,560
South Carolina: $42,260
- source
- Africa Studio/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 27,610
North Carolina: $42,490
- source
- cate_89/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 55,430
Georgia: $42,510
- source
- Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 56,450
Delaware: $42,550
- source
- cate_89/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 4,110
Iowa: $42,570
- source
- Oleksii Chumachenko/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 38,110
Virginia: $42,780
- source
- Brent Stirton/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 41,150
Oklahoma: $43,130
- source
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 24,680
Kentucky: $43,430
- source
- Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 25,210
Missouri: $43,480
- source
- Bob Riha Jr./Reuters
Number of long-haul truckers: 43,600
Nebraska: $43,590
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 26,540
Ohio: $43,990
- source
- Africa Studio/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 74,310
Vermont: $44,190
- source
- Victor Moriyama/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 3,370
Idaho: $44,250
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Number of long-haul truckers: 11,810
Texas: $44,260
- source
- Bonita R. Cheshier/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 182,370
Kansas: $44,300
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Number of long-haul truckers: 20,410
Wisconsin: $44,330
- source
- rCarner/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 48,400
New Hampshire: $44,370
- source
- REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Number of long-haul truckers: 48,400
Arizona: $44,640
- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 23,030
Montana: $44,700
- source
- Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 6,420
New Mexico: $44,860
- source
- Anne Kitzman/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 9,940
Utah: $45,500
- source
- cate_89/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 23,500
California: $45,560
- source
- Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 137,930
Oregon: $45,600
- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 23,290
Pennsylvania: $46,150
- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 80,810
Indiana: $46,270
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 51,830
Minnesota: $46,570
- source
- Scott Olson/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 35,420
Rhode Island: $46,600
- source
- Africa Studio/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 3,220
Colorado: $46,960
- source
- Scott Olson/Getty
Number of long-haul truckers: 21,990
Washington: $46,990
- source
- Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters
Number of long-haul truckers: 32,030
Maryland: $47,230
- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 23,640
Illinois: $47,730
- source
- cate_89/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 70,920
New Jersey: $48,290
- source
- Scott Olson/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 45,650
New York: $48,460
- source
- rCarner/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 58,870
Connecticut: $48,530
- source
- XPO Logistics/YouTube
Number of long-haul truckers: 12,940
Hawaii: $49,050
- source
- David McNew/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 3,290
Wyoming: $49,420
- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Number of long-haul truckers: 5,910
District of Columbia: $50,250
Number of long-haul truckers: 510
Nevada: $50,440
Number of long-haul truckers: 11,630
Massachusetts: $50,580
- source
- rCarner/Shutterstock
Number of long-haul truckers: 25,790
North Dakota: $53,020
Number of long-haul truckers: 11,000
Alaska: $56,250
- source
- Smart-Trucking.com/YouTube
Number of long-haul truckers: 2,640