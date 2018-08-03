Truck driver salary varies by almost $20,000 across the US — here’s where truckers make the most, ranked by state

Rachel Premack, Business Insider US
Truck driver salary varies greatly by state.

Truck driver salaries have been on the up and up for some truckers in 2018.

Nearly 50% of all truckers in the National Transportation Institute’s quarterly survey on trucker pay received salary bumps in 2018, according to Gordon Klemp, principal of the National Transportation Institute. Last year, only 11% did.

America’s nearly 1.8 million tractor-trailer truck drivers earned a median income of $44,500 nationwide in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Truck driver salary is highest in Alaska, where they earned a median of $56,250 last year. In comparison, in West Virginia, truckers earned a median of $38,580 – the lowest nationwide.

Business Insider gathered the median income in each state for long-haul truck drivers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and ranked them in ascending order. Take a look below to see how well your state pays its truck drivers.

West Virginia: $38,580

Number of long-haul truckers: 11,010

Alabama: $40,080

Number of long-haul truckers: 30,720

Arkansas: $40,620

Number of long-haul truckers: 32,640

Maine: $40,670

Number of long-haul truckers: 8,800

Mississippi: $40,780

Number of long-haul truckers: 22,570

South Dakota: $40,850

Number of long-haul truckers: 7,820

Florida: $41,150

Number of long-haul truckers: 85,390

Tennessee: $41,510

Number of long-haul truckers: 60,350

Louisiana: $41,800

Number of long-haul truckers: 21,190

Michigan: $42,180

Number of long-haul truckers: 55,560

South Carolina: $42,260

Number of long-haul truckers: 27,610

North Carolina: $42,490

Number of long-haul truckers: 55,430

Georgia: $42,510

Number of long-haul truckers: 56,450

Delaware: $42,550

Number of long-haul truckers: 4,110

Iowa: $42,570

Number of long-haul truckers: 38,110

Virginia: $42,780

Number of long-haul truckers: 41,150

Oklahoma: $43,130

Number of long-haul truckers: 24,680

Kentucky: $43,430

Number of long-haul truckers: 25,210

Missouri: $43,480

Number of long-haul truckers: 43,600

Nebraska: $43,590

Number of long-haul truckers: 26,540

Ohio: $43,990

Number of long-haul truckers: 74,310

Vermont: $44,190

Number of long-haul truckers: 3,370

Idaho: $44,250

Number of long-haul truckers: 11,810

Texas: $44,260

Number of long-haul truckers: 182,370

Kansas: $44,300

Number of long-haul truckers: 20,410

Wisconsin: $44,330

Number of long-haul truckers: 48,400

New Hampshire: $44,370

Number of long-haul truckers: 48,400

Arizona: $44,640

Number of long-haul truckers: 23,030

Montana: $44,700

Number of long-haul truckers: 6,420

New Mexico: $44,860

Number of long-haul truckers: 9,940

Utah: $45,500

Number of long-haul truckers: 23,500

California: $45,560

Number of long-haul truckers: 137,930

Oregon: $45,600

Number of long-haul truckers: 23,290

Pennsylvania: $46,150

Number of long-haul truckers: 80,810

Indiana: $46,270

Number of long-haul truckers: 51,830

Minnesota: $46,570

Number of long-haul truckers: 35,420

Rhode Island: $46,600

Number of long-haul truckers: 3,220

Colorado: $46,960

Number of long-haul truckers: 21,990

Washington: $46,990

Number of long-haul truckers: 32,030

Maryland: $47,230

Number of long-haul truckers: 23,640

Illinois: $47,730

Number of long-haul truckers: 70,920

New Jersey: $48,290

Number of long-haul truckers: 45,650

New York: $48,460

Number of long-haul truckers: 58,870

Connecticut: $48,530

Number of long-haul truckers: 12,940

Hawaii: $49,050

Number of long-haul truckers: 3,290

Wyoming: $49,420

Number of long-haul truckers: 5,910

District of Columbia: $50,250

Number of long-haul truckers: 510

Nevada: $50,440

Number of long-haul truckers: 11,630

Massachusetts: $50,580

Number of long-haul truckers: 25,790

North Dakota: $53,020

Number of long-haul truckers: 11,000

Alaska: $56,250

Number of long-haul truckers: 2,640