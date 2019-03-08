Video shows the moment a big-rig truck slammed into a worker who was suspended above the road repairing a traffic signal

A driver’s dash camera recorded the moment a truck hit a utility worker who was suspended above the road while repairing a traffic signal.

A passing big-rig truck clipped the worker’s cherry-picker bucket, knocking him out of it and leaving him hanging upside-down by his safety harness.

The worker was reportedly taken to a hospital but did not appear to have any serious injuries.

“This is the most epic and horrific thing I’ve seen,” said Andrew Wolf, the man whose dash camera recorded the incident.

WATCH: Texas Photographer Andrew Wolf captured some incredible footage of an accident when a worker was hit while in a bucket truck fixing a traffic light. pic.twitter.com/sGUhwqIOxK — KSL Newsradio (@kslnewsradio) March 7, 2019

The truck was reportedly traveling at around 50 mph on Highway 90 when it hit the bucket suspended over the highway. The worker was suspended in the air by his safety harness after being hit.

Shortly after the initial impact, other crew members lowered the worker to the ground, Wolf said. The truck that hit the worker also stopped, he said.

“You can see they ignored some safety rules,” Wolf said to KTRK-TV. “The road wasn’t blocked off. The truck wasn’t protecting anybody, but he was smart enough to put on a harness and helmet and that’s what saved his life.”

According to Wolf, the worker was taken to a hospital and did not appear to have any serious injuries, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Several accidents involving bucket trucks have occurred in the past. In August 2018, a tree-logging employee was killed after falling from a bucket that was suspended 40 feet above the ground. In a separate accident in August 2017, an employee from a contracting company was killed by asphyxiation after being crushed between a bucket truck and a sign.