Justin Trudeau says his hot mic comments appearing to mock Trump were in reference to the G7 being held at Camp David and Trump’s impromptu press conferences

caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron hold bilateral talks as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. source Stephane De Sakutin (Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clarified comments he made in a video that emerged Wednesday that appeared to show him and other world leaders mocking President Donald Trump.

Trudeau said his remark about seeing Trump staffers’ “jaws drop” was in reference to Trump’s “unscheduled” press conferences and his announcement that the 2020 G7 conference will be held at Camp David.

A video from a Tuesday reception at Buckingham Palace appeared to show world leaders, including Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron, mocking Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that comments he made appearing to mock President Donald Trump referred to Trump’s “unscheduled” press conferences and his announcement that the 2020 G7 conference will be held at Camp David.

A video from a Tuesday reception at Buckingham Palace appeared to show several world leaders, including Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, and Princess Anne mocking Trump during the events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance.

Trudeau went on to say his remarks won’t impact his relationship with Trump, despite the fact that the president called the Canadian leader “two-faced” after the comments were reported. Trudeau added he was “glad” to discuss Trump’s concerns about Canada and Europe’s NATO defense spending.

Trump was caught on a hot mic on Wednesday remarking that his comment about Trudeau being “two-faced” was “funny.”

Trudeau says his reference to "jaws dropped" was in reference to the fact the next G7 would be held at Camp David…that there are always surprises for leaders including the emergence of "that video." — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) December 4, 2019

The video was first posted to Twitter with captions by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Trudeau doesn’t mention Trump by name but appears to make fun of his unexpected Tuesday-morning press conference, during which Trump attacked Macron for saying last month that NATO was going brain-dead.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said as the other leaders laughed.

He went on, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Johnson and Macron’s remarks aren’t audible in the video.

Rosie Perper contributed to this report.