‘Truly horrifying’: 6 economic surveys show coronavirus is hammering the global economy

Coronavirus is hammering economic activity and threatening global growth, according to survey data from five countries and the eurozone published on Tuesday.

Flash composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings plunged to record lows in France, Germany, the UK, and the eurozone, signaling stark declines in manufacturing and service activity.

“The COVID-19 depression has arrived,” one analyst said.

Japan’s services PMI suffered its fastest monthly drop since data collection began in 2007, and Australia’s services PMI also fell sharply.

The flash readings from IHS Markit in Europe, au Jibun Bank in Japan, and Commonwealth Bank in Australia indicate that economies are grinding to a halt as the pandemic forces factories to cut back or close and consumers to stay at home to slow transmission.

A purchasing managers’ index (PMI) figure above 50 signals expansion, while a number below 50 suggests contraction. Flash readings are based on about 85% of total survey responses each month, making them a reliable indicator of final PMI readings.

Here’s a roundup of the six surveys: