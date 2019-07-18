The Trump 2020 re-election campaign has a new smartphone app intended to rally the president’s most loyal supporters

caption US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 17, 2019. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s re-election campaign is planning to release a “Trump app” in the coming weeks, according to The Washington Post.

The app aims to rally Trump’s most loyal voters through voter registration, recruiting, and connecting those voters directly to the campaign.

Most crucially, the new app reportedly incentivizes Trump evangelizing with exclusive offers. “For instance, supporters waiting in line to attend a rally who get a dozen friends to download the app might earn VIP seats once inside,” the Washington Post reported.

President Trump’s re-election campaign is just weeks away from the launch of a “Trump app,” according to a new report in the Washington Post.

The new app is reportedly intended as a means of rallying Trump’s most loyal supporters through get-out-the-vote efforts, voter registration, and local watch parties.

And it could be available as soon as this summer – it’s said to arrive in the coming weeks.

But what do you do with the Trump app?

Apparently it can be used for voter registration, to enlist other Trump supporters in the re-election campaign, and to follow along with news updates directly from the campaign.

More importantly, the app is said to incentivize those types of actions through exclusive offers – like being given a VIP seat at a Trump re-election rally. “Supporters waiting in line to attend a rally who get a dozen friends to download the app might earn VIP seats once inside,” one campaign official told the Washington Post.

The Trump app has yet to be officially unveiled, and White House spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.