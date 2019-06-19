On day one of his 2020 campaign, Trump promised to cure cancer, wipe out AIDS, and put an American on Mars

caption President Donald Trump at the launch of his 2020 campaign at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump officially launched his campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential election in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Trump outlined a series of extravagant pledges for his second term to cheering supporters in the 20,000-capacity stadium.

“We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all and we’re very close. We will lay the foundation for landing American astronauts on the surface of Mars,” promised Trump.

He told cheering supporters: “We will push onward with new medical frontiers. We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases – including cancer and others and we’re getting closer all the time.”

Most of the Trump’s speech in the 20,000 capacity stadium was devoted to attacking familiar enemies, including Hilary Clinton, Democrats, and the “fake news” media.

“With every ounce of heart and might and sweat and soul, we’re going to keep making America great again and then we will indeed keep America great,” he continued.

“And that is why tonight, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as President of the United States.”

“I can promise you that I will never, ever, ever let you down. I won’t.”

