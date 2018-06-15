Trump reportedly told Japan’s prime minister he’d send him ’25 million Mexicans’

President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he’d send him “25 million Mexicans” so he’d “be out of office very soon,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior European Union official who was in the room.

Trump is said to have made remarks during a discussion about migration at the G7 summit in Canada last week.

Trump also told French President Emmanuel Macron that “all the terrorists are in Paris,” the official said.

President Donald Trump told Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, during last week’s G7 summit in Canada that he’d ship him millions of Mexicans, a senior European Union official who was in the room told The Wall Street Journal.

The remark came as the G7 leaders were discussing migration, which Trump said was a big problem for Europe and the United States, the report says.

“Shinzo, you don’t have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you’ll be out of office very soon,” Trump said, according to the official.

Trump also took a dig at French President Emmanuel Macron while the leaders were discussing Iran and terrorism, the official told The Journal.

“You must know about this, Emmanuel, because all the terrorists are in Paris,” Trump said, per the official.

The official added that the leaders seemed irritated with Trump, “but everyone tried to be rational and calm.”

The G7 summit eventually ended in disarray after Trump abruptly reversed his position on the joint communique each of the countries had agreed to sign, citing the Canadian prime minister’s vow to retaliate for US-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trump has previously made waves for his private descriptions of immigrants.

The New York Times reported last year that he grumbled in a June 2017 meeting that the 15,000 Haitians who had entered the US in the preceding months “all have AIDS” and that the 40,000 Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” in Africa.

Trump also questioned in another meeting earlier this year why the US should accept immigrants from “shithole countries,” referring to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations, multiple news outlets reported at the time.

And The Washington Post reported last month that during an Oval Office meeting in 2017, Trump described hypothetical rapists and murderers by using made-up Hispanic names and reminded his top advisers that crowds at his campaign rallies loved hearing about how such criminals would be deported under his administration.