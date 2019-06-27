Columnist E. Jean Carroll says she ‘never suffered’ mentally from alleged Trump assault

caption Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, left, accused President Trump, right, last week of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room in the mid-1990s. source Getty/Getty

In an excerpt of her upcoming book, “What Do We Need Men For?”, published last week, Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s.

At another point in the book, which is set to be released Tuesday, the longtime Elle advice columnist writes that she was “strangely untouched” by the assault.

“I only suffer when I think about what unbearable horrors other women may have suffered at his instigation,” she wrote.

The longtime Elle advice columnist accused the president of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s in her upcoming book, “What Do We Need Men For?”.

In the book, Carroll details how the alleged encounter – which would fit legally accepted definitions of rape, though Carroll did not use that work herself – affected her mental state.

While admitting that it was a “big event” in her life, she said she’s suffered “very little” mentally from it.

“I was slightly disordered immediately after, yes,” she wrote. “But I’ve always been blessed with resilience throughout my seven decades, and I only suffer when I think about what unbearable horrors other women may have suffered at his instigation.”

She adds that she continues to shop at Bergdorf’s, including a recent wedding dress shopping trip with her niece in which “the attack never entered” her head.

Even when Trump started running for president, Carroll said that she “rarely thought of it.”

“I am fine. I can’t explain it, but I never suffered,” she said.

She added: “If I feel any agony at all, it is when I think about what he did to me in that dressing room is what he is doing today to the country.”