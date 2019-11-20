The Trump administration has started approving licenses for US companies to resume doing business with Huawei

caption US President Donald Trump source ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

The US Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that it would allow some US businesses to resume selling goods to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.

The agency said it would issue licenses only in “specific and limited” cases that don’t raise national security concerns.

The Commerce Department reviewed companies’ requests to do business with Huawei in conjunction with the Department of Defense, State Department, and Department of Energy.

Huawei remains on an economic blacklist that prevents US companies and individuals from doing business with it without a license.

The US Department of Commerce said in an emailed statement Wednesday that it would grant licenses to some US businesses allowing them to resume sales to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, while it intends to deny others.

The agency said it would only grant licenses in cases that “do not pose a significant risk to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.” It added that all applications for licenses had undergone an interagency review involving the Department of Defense, State Department, and Department of Energy.

The Commerce Department initially added Huawei to its banned “Entity List” in May, citing national security concerns – but issued several 90-day license extensions in an effort to minimize disruptions for rural telecom providers who rely heavily on Huawei’s technology. Huawei is one of the world’s leading providers of telecom equipment, including base stations and other gear vital to the rising market for 5G wireless service.

The Commerce Department said Huawei will remain on the Entity List and that the previously-issued 90-day extension continues to be in effect.