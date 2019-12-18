The Trump administration just moved a step closer to letting the US import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other countries

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about lowering drug prices with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2018. source Reuters

The Trump administration wants to let Americans import cheaper drugs from Canada and other countries.

There’s still a long way to go before the proposals go into effect.

The Trump administration is pushing forward with its plan to allow for the importation of some prescription drugs as a way to lower drug prices.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration introduced a notice of proposed rulemaking, through which the administration will ask states to lay out how they’d work with pharmacies and other parties to bring in drugs from Canada. The FDA is also putting out proposed guidance on a way allow manufacturers to bring into the US versions of their drugs that they sell overseas.

It’s a continuation of a drug importation plan the administration laid out in July, which was criticized at the time by the pharmaceutical industry.

“For the first time in history HHS and FDA are open to importation as a means for lower prices,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on a call with reporters on Tuesday.

It could still take months to years before importation starts

At this stage, the proposed rule and guidance will still need some time before being potentially implemented. First, there’s a comment period for people to weigh in on the proposals.

Then, if the rules are finalized, states, drug wholesalers, and pharmacies will need to work together to come up with plans for how to import drugs. The proposed guidance on ways to allow manufacturers to bring int othe US versions of their drugs they sell overseas could move a bit faster, Azar said on the call.

Not all drugs may qualify. For instance, insulin, a diabetes drug whose high price tag has drawn frequent criticism, wouldn’t be eligible for importation under one of the pathways outlined in the proposal.

The other pathway could allow more drugs to be imported, possibly at a lower price than what they’re sold for in the US, but would require pharmaceutical companies to participate.