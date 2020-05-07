Here are the CDC guidelines the White House doesn’t want you to see

The CDC produced a 17-page report with advice on how to safely reopen public spaces in the throes of a pandemic, but was told it “would never see the light of day,” an agency official told the Associated Press.

The US’s top disease experts provided detailed recommendations on resuming business at schools, restaurants, mass transit systems, churches, and more.

But a source told the AP that the White House deemed the sector-specific guidelines a “slippery slope” since the impact of the coronavirus has been felt in different ways across the country.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The White House buried a comprehensive report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would’ve provided state and local officials guidelines on the safe reopening of public spaces while the United States remains in the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the 17-page document contained advice from the nation’s leading disease experts on when and how to resume business at schools and day camps, workplaces, restaurants and bars, mass transit systems, religious facilities, and childcare centers.

Titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” the report, which includes suggestions for religious leaders, business owners, and academic professionals, was due to be published on May 1.

But an unnamed CDC official said scientists were told it “would never see the light of day,” according to AP reporters Jason Dearen and Mike Stobbe.

The news service got a copy of the report from another federal official who wasn’t permitted to release it. The AP also published a story on April 28 describing the guidelines before the Trump administration chose to put the document aside.

What the CDC guidelines said

caption People have lunch in noodle restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 6, 2020. source Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

The report offers extensive step-by-step guidance for each sector, which is divided into three phases and encourages businesses to resume operations incrementally while enforcing numerous restrictions to safeguard the public’s health.

Recommendations for schools, the document shows, include placing desks 6 feet apart, calling off field trips and gatherings, and asking students to eat meals in their classrooms instead of congregating in the cafeteria.

Similarly, daycare centers are advised to pair up the same children and staff members to avoid mixing between groups, to cancel extracurricular activities, closing communal use areas, limiting nonessential visitors, and staggering arrival and drop-off times, per the report.

Faith leaders are asked to host virtual services or use drive-in outdoor spaces, and to consider limiting attendance at funerals and weddings. If those options aren’t feasible, they were instructed to ensure that congregants wear face masks and also organize extra services so pews aren’t densely packed and people can follow social distancing guidelines even while worshipping, according to the document.

Suggestions for restaurant owners include single-use menus and condiments, disposable cutlery and dishes, and service via drive-thrus, delivery and take-out. They are also asked to consider erecting sneeze guards at cash registers, limiting the number of employees working at any given time, reducing maximum occupant capacity, and nixing buffets, salad bars, and drink stations, according to the AP.

Mass transit administrators are asked to use floor decals or tape to ensure occupants maintain 6 feet of distance from each other. To that end, buses and trains can reduce maximum capacity, increase service, and cordon off every other row in a bus, the document says. It also recommends installing partitions at manned kiosks and closing communal spaces like break rooms or enforcing staggered use.

The shelved guidance has been distributed widely within the CDC and includes “decision trees” or flow charts that can be used to consider different scenarios for reopening, the AP reported. It also underscores the need for frequent hand washing, face coverings, social distancing, thorough sanitization of spaces, and protection of vulnerable populations.

Some of these recommendations are scattered across the CDC and Food and Drug Administration websites, but this report collected all that advice in a single place and provided additional specific guidelines. It’s also more detailed than the White House’s “Opening Up America Again” guidelines released last month, the AP reported.

The White House thought the public health guidelines were a ‘slippery slope’

A source close to the White House coronavirus task force told AP that the White House didn’t want to provide sector-specific advice and described it as a “slippery slope” since the coronavirus hasn’t impacted the entire nation in the same way.

But, Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said, “You can say that restaurants can open and you need to follow social distancing guidelines. But restaurants want to know, ‘What does that look like?’ States would like more guidance.”

The AP also pointed out that the CDC usually provides scientific guidance to authorities nationwide during massive public health crises, such as the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 1.2 million Americans and killed at least 73,435 people in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But under the Trump administration, it’s often been the president at the podium during briefings at the White House, while the CDC hasn’t organized a news conference about COVID-19 in almost two months. The agency’s Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has also been conspicuously absent at public appearances.

There’s been back and forth this week about whether the task force will be eliminated or be around “indefinitely.”

Also, Trump has preferred to leave it to state officials to put together a patchwork of stay-at-home orders, and White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday, “We’ve consulted individually with states, but as I said, it’s (a) governor-led effort. It’s a state-led effort on … which the federal government will consult.”