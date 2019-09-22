A small Minnesota company that sells replacement parts for cars and ATVs filed more than 10,000 requests for exemptions from tariffs on imported Chinese goods

caption The US-China trade war has been heating up. Tariffs on Chinese goods are affecting US importers, the Wall Street Journal reports. source Oliver Contreras/Getty; Greg Baker/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

A small Minnesota company that sells replacement parts for cars and ATVs has filed the bulk of requests to the US government for exemptions from new tariffs on imported Chinese goods, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

The company, Arrowhead Engineered Products Inc., has submitted more than 10,000 exemption asks on each of the various parts it sells, the Journal reports, showing how the tariffs are affecting US businesses.

President Donald Trump has claimed that China is paying the price of these tariffs. But in their appeals to the government’s Office of the US Trade Representative, companies say that they don’t have other options besides Chinese products and these costs threaten their businesses, according to the Journal.

Those tariffs, on about $200 billion worth of products, are also set to increase in mid-October: from 25% to 30%. That’s in addition to new import taxes on nearly all Chinese products, affecting clothing and food, with electronics like cellphones and laptops set to be shielded until later this year.

This is all part of an escalating trade war between the US and China. More than a year in the works, it heated up this summer, and American businesses and consumers have already been paying the price, according to figures from free-trade advocacy groups.

Including Minnesota’s Arrowhead Engineered Products, these are the companies that have filed the most appeals around tariff exclusions, according to the Journal’s analysis. It covers filings through Friday.