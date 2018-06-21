Confusion erupts after Trump signals more reversals on his controversial border policies

Confusion broke out on Thursday after a report said that Border Patrol was suspending prosecutions for migrant parents caught illegally crossing the border with their children.

But the Justice Department shot down the report, saying President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy is still in effect.

Then Trump said he was directing government agencies to reunite the migrant families that were separated under the policy.

Confusion broke out Thursday afternoon about the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute migrant families caught crossing the border illegally.

Border Patrol will no longer refer migrant parents for prosecution if they brought their children across the border with them, a senior Customs and Border Protection official told The Washington Post.

But the Justice Department immediately clarified that the zero tolerance policy was still in effect for all migrants who cross the border illegally – including parents.

Trump also said Thursday that he has directed government agencies to reunite the thousands of families his administration had separated, though he didn’t clarify how that would be done. The children have been sent to shelters and foster families throughout the country while their parents remain detained, or in some cases deported.

The chaos erupted just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop separating migrant children from their parents, though his administration insisted that the policy would still ensure all adult migrants were prosecuted.

Instead of separating the migrant children from their parents, the order sought instead to detain entire families as the adults’ cases proceeded through the court system. The legality of that is up in the air, as the Justice Department pursues its challenge to an existing legal settlement on child detention.

In a court filing on Thursday afternoon, the Justice Department requested that a federal judge grant “limited emergency relief” to allow the Homeland Security department to detain migrant children in Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities while their parents are being prosecuted.

Currently, under the 1997 Flores Settlement, children can be detained no longer than 20 days.

Detaining migrant families together

Border Patrol agents have apparently already been directed to stop sending migrant parents to federal courthouses, according to the Post. NBC News reported that the government dropped charges against 17 migrants, each of them parents.

The CBP official who spoke to The Post said the suspension in prosecution referrals was necessary because ICE doesn’t have enough space to detain all of the migrant families together, so they’ll likely be released from custody while they await court hearings. The White House hasn’t yet commented on whether this will happen.

Since criminal prosecution required that adults be transferred into US Marshal custody, their children were transferred into the custody of the Health and Human Services department and placed on a completely separate legal track.

Since the policy’s implementation, the family separations caused worldwide uproar after news outlets published countless stories about devastated and traumatized migrant children – some just months old – being placed in shelters across the country while their parents were detained separately or deported.