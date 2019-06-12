Trump now says he’s the one holding up any trade deal with China, creating a ‘nightmare scenario’ for markets

President Donald Trump has admitted he’s responsible for delaying a trade deal with China.

“It is me right now that is holding up the deal,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “And we’re going to either do a great deal with China or we’re not going to do a deal.”

The president blamed China’s backtracking on previous commitments for the failure to reach an agreement.

The comments came a day after he threatened to immediately extend tariffs to virtually all Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping doesn’t meet with him at the G-20 summit in Japan later this month. China responded that if the US insists on escalating the trade war, it will “fight to the end.”

Traders weren’t thrilled with the president’s latest show of stubbornness.

“Equities are responding badly to Trump’s admission that he’s holding back on the US-China trade talks,” said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS. “Investors seem to take this statement as a sign that Trump will accept nothing other than the deal he wants, putting any progress until the G-20 meeting in doubt.”

“The prospect of an unending trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies is a nightmare scenario,” he added.

