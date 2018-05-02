Trump adviser wants president to hold race relations summit with Kanye West at the White House

One of President Donald Trump’s most trusted black advisers wants the president to hold a summit on race relations at the White House with rapper Kanye West.

One of President Donald Trump’s most trusted black advisers wants the president to hold a summit on race relations at the White House with rapper Kanye West.

Darrell Scott, a pastor from Cleveland, is scheduled to meet with the president on Thursday to discuss his proposal for the summit, which would also include other prominent artists and athletes, Politico reported.

Scott said the summit would be “totally unscripted” and no topic would be “off the table.” He’s reportedly pitching the summit alongside Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and an aide in the White House Office of Public Liaison.

West has generated numerous headlines recently over his controversial tweets and public statements, which have included proclamations of “love” for Trump. The rapper’s apparent bromance with Trump, who has a notoriously troubled history with minorities, has been celebrated by members of the alt-right community.

West evoked a new level of public outrage after an interview with TMZ on Tuesday in which he suggested slavery in the US had been a “choice.”

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years… for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West said.

In a subsequent tweet seemingly meant to clarify his remarks, West said, “of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will.” That tweet has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to face criticism for his racially charged rhetoric and policies. As Trump hosted Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Washington on Monday, for example, the president did not deny allegations he called African nations “shithole” countries in a meeting on immigration with lawmakers earlier this year.

In this context, a summit on race relations at the White House including Trump and West could be highly controversial. But nothing is set in stone and there’s no guarantee such a summit would even occur.