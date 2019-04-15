‘If I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX’: Trump offered his advice to the troubled aviation giant after 2 deadly crashes

caption President Donald Trump gives an address in front of a Boeing jet. source Reuters

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday that Boeing should fix, add new features to, and rebrand its 737 Max planes after two deadly crashes.

Boeing is working on a fix, building a software update for the planes, and is making additional safety features standard.

It has not outlined planes to rebrand the 737 Max.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!),” Trump tweeted.

Boeing’s reputation and stock has taken a hit after two disasters involving the 737 Max, and its CEO has apologized while pledging to win back travellers’ trust.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name,” Trump tweeted. “No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” – Trump, who campaigned for president by presenting himself as a shrewd businessman and negotiator, wrote. What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Boeing is already working on a fix to the planes, creating a software update that will address problems with the plane’s automated MCAS anti-stall software system.

Preliminary reports into two fatal crashes that killed just under 350 people – a Lion Air crash in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 – found that in both cases the MCAS system did not work correctly, and Boeing’s CEO has apologized for both crashes.

The 737 Max planes will remain grounded around the world until the US Federal Aviation Administration and its equivalent regulators in other countries approve the fix.

Boeing will also add safety features that were previously optional extras on the planes as standard, the New York Times reported.

Boeing has not outlined any plans to rebrand the plane, as Trump suggested.

The aviation giant’s reputation and stock has taken a hit after the two disasters, and airlines are continuing to cancel flights into the summer as they wait for an update on the new 737 Max software. Its CEO has pledged to “earn and re-earn” the trust of the flying public.