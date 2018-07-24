Trump is preparing billions in emergency aid for farmers caught up in his trade war

source Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is preparing to provide billions in emergency aid for farmers caught in the crosshairs of his administration’s various burgeoning trade battles.

The White House is expected to make the announcement of the $12 billion plan on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

Farmers have said retaliatory moves by other countries in response to the president’s trade policies could cost them billions of dollars. It has led to fear among Republicans of economic and political blowback to Trump’s policies, according to the report, as the party looks to avoid significant losses in the midterm elections this November.

As a result, Republicans and business groups have complained to Trump that his trade policies are hurting the economy.

Tuesday’s expected announcement of emergency aid to farmers through the Department of Agriculture comes amid a search to find a way to alleviate the concerns of farmers and industry groups without sacrificing Trump’s protectionist policies.

The emergency aid will be provided to farmers through direct assistance, a government food purchase and distribution program, and a trade promotion program. It would be done in part through a division of the Agricultural Department that was created to provide financial support for farmers, according to the Post.

However, the White House’s plan is not expected to be a long-term solution if the trade battles continue.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to defend his policies.

“Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are all coming to Washington to negotiate,” Trump tweeted. “This should have taken place many years ago but, as the saying goes, better late than never!”

“Tariffs are the greatest!” Trump continued on Tuesday. “Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that – and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!”