Former Trump aide Fiona Hill says she’s received death threats as a result of internet conspiracy theories

caption Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, arrives to review her previous testimony in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on November 4, 2019. source Leah Millis/Reuters

Fiona Hill, a former top administration adviser on Russian affairs, said during her congressional testimony that she’s been targeted by aggressive harassment during the impeachment inquiry.

The transcript of Hill’s testimony, which she made behind closed doors in mid-October, was released on Friday by House investigators leading the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill told investigators that she’s received death threats and calls from people shouting obscenities. In one instance, her neighbors told her that someone came to her house and “hammer[ed]” on her door.

Hill said the harassment was in part provoked by “anti-Semitic” conspiracy theories alleging that she and others are working with billionaire Democratic donor George Soros to undermine Trump.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fiona Hill, a former top administration adviser for European and Russian affairs, said during her congressional testimony that she’s been targeted by harassment and conspiracy theories as a result of her involvement in Ukraine-US relations.

The transcript of Hill’s testimony, which she made behind closed doors in mid-October, was released on Friday by House investigators leading the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill told investigators that she’s received death threats and calls from people shouting obscenities. In one instance, her neighbors told her that someone came to her house and “hammer[ed]” on her door.

“I’m not easily intimidated, but that made me mad,” she said.

Hill said the harassment was in part provoked by “anti-Semitic” conspiracy theories alleging that she and others are working with billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, who is Jewish, to undermine the Trump administration. She alleged that the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was controversially fired by the president, was maligned by these same conspiracies.

“There was no basis for her removal,” Hill said of Yovanovitch. “The accusations against her had no merit whatsoever. This was a mishmash of conspiracy theories that … I believe firmly to be baseless.”

Hill’s testimony presented a damning picture of a shadow effort by Trump’s aides to pressure Ukraine to initiate investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and a conspiracy theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

Before taking up her post in the Trump administration in 2017, Hill was an academic and expert on Europe and Russia, directing the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution from 2009 to 2017. She also served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council between 2006 and 2009.

John Haltiwanger contributed to this report.