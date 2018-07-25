Trump was reportedly irate after Melania’s TV aboard Air Force One was set to CNN

caption President Donald Trump. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump fumed during his recent European tour with first lady Melania Trump after staff reportedly violated his rule and failed to change the TV channels aboard Air Force One to Fox News.

Instead of Fox News, White House staffers reportedly had Melania’s TV set to CNN, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Trump and his advisers reportedly have a rule in which each of their trips starts out by tuning into Fox News, according to an email chain between the White House Military Office and the White House Communications agency that was seen by The Times.

The incident reportedly caused “a bit of a stir” aboard Air Force One, according to the emails, and White House officials discussed ordering additional TVs so that Trump and Melania could watch them in their separate hotel rooms once they landed.

The emails concluded by noting that all TVs should be set to Fox News in the future, The Times reported.

Trump frequently rails against networks he considers biased against his presidency, including CNN, which he has dubbed “fake news CNN” in numerous speeches and tweets. At a convention for the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday, Trump warned the audience not to “believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.”