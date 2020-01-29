Trump allies are handing out envelopes of cash to black voters at pro-Trump events

caption President Donald Trump. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Politico reported that allies of President Donald Trump have been targeting black voters by hosting events with cash giveaways.

The first event was held in Cleveland where attendees won prizes that included envelopes stuffed with hundreds of dollars.

The cash giveaways were organized by a nonprofit, the Urban Revitalization Coalition, which allows donors to remain anonymous.

Allies of President Donald Trump have been hosting events in predominantly black communities where they hand out envelopes of cash while praising the commander and chief, Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger reported in an exclusive story.

At the first event, which was held in Cleveland in December, attendees with winning tickets would win cash, according to Politico. While the events are hosted with the intention to honor the president, the giveaways are run by a non-profit – the Urban Revitalization Coalition – which allows donors to remain anonymous.

The CEO of URC, Darrell Scott, has been one of Trump’s closest and most prominent supporters, and he’s the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, a group that campaigns for the president in black communities. He told Politico that most gifts given away at the event last month were between $300 and $500, and if someone received more than that they were made to fill out a W-9 form to comply with tax law.

Scott, a pastor, declined to name the donors funding the effort.

“I’d rather not,” he told Politico. “They prefer to remain anonymous.”

The organizers say the events are intended to promote economic development in inner cities. In a conversation with Politico, one leading nonprofit tax expert said the giveaways might put URC’s tax-exempt status ar risk because the group doesn’t seem to be vetting the recipients of the money for need.

A similar event had been scheduled for the Virginia Union University, but it was canceled, according to a statement from the school. Organizers initially told the university that the event would be an “economic development discussion providing over $30,000 in cash giveaways to local residents to help stimulate economic and community development while celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

“The university was not a part of the planning for this event, was not informed of who would be participating, and was not a part of distributing information about the event,” the university said. “We learned about it as the flyers were distributed.”