Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet at a luxury hotel on a small island in Singapore

caption The Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. source Edgar Su/Reuters

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Tuesday announced that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would meet at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12.

The resort rests on 32 acres of land on Sentosa Island along the South China Sea and has 112 rooms, suites, villas, and manors, according to its website.



“The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island,” Sanders tweeted. “We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.”

The resort rests on 32 acres of land on Sentosa Island along the South China Sea and has 112 rooms, suites, villas, and manors, according to its website. It’s not clear exactly where Trump and Kim will stay in the hotel, but previous reports have suggested that the North Korean leader desires a suite and that the US government might be paying for it.

caption The summit will take place at the hotel on June 12. source Ore Huiying/Getty Images

Trump and Kim’s meeting is highly anticipated, though in recent days the Trump administration has attempted to temper expectations. The two sides have for weeks gone back and forth about whether the summit would even happen.

In late May, Trump canceled the summit after aggressive comments from the North Korean government. But the US and North Korea have worked to revive the meeting, and Trump announced on Friday that it was back on.

It’s unclear what exactly Trump and Kim will discuss at the meeting, as details about it remain hazy.

The summit was initially characterized as a way for the US to demand North Korea’s denuclearization. More recently, the White House has described it as the first step in a complex and potentially lengthy process.