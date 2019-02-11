Here’s how Trump’s approval ratings have changed in each state in the 2 years he’s been president

The polling firm Morning Consult releases monthly approval ratings for President Donald Trump in each state.

The firm’s most recent results showed Trump’s approval having dropped in every state and Washington, DC, between his January 2017 inauguration and last month.

Two years after taking office, President Donald Trump has gotten less popular in every state and Washington, DC, according to the findings of one polling firm.

The firm Morning Consult releases monthly approval ratings for Trump from each state.

In January 2017, the month Trump was sworn in to office, he was broadly popular across a wide geographic area. Trump had a negative net approval rating – the share of the population approving of his performance minus the percentage disapproving – in only six states and Washington, DC.

Unsurprisingly, some of Trump’s highest approval ratings came from stalwart Republican states in the interior of the country and the Southeast, while his lowest net approval came from liberal bastions on the West Coast and in the Northeast, along with the crucial upper Midwestern swing states.

Read more: The chances of another government shutdown are rising after border-security negotiations hit a serious snag

By January 2019, two years after taking office and during a month marked by a dramatic 35-day-long partial federal government shutdown, Trump’s net approval rating had declined in every state and the District of Columbia. Drops in net approval ranged from 10 percentage points in Wyoming to a massive 35-point swing against the president in New Mexico.

Here’s where Trump stood in every state in January, according to Morning Consult: