Trump’s assistant Madeleine Westerhout was reportedly crying and ‘inconsolable’ on election night 2016 — but now says she’d do almost anything for Trump

Madeleine Westerhout, President Donald Trump’s executive assistant, was crying and “inconsolable” on election night in 2016, according to a new book by journalist Tim Alberta.

Then a 26-year-old Republican National Committee aide, Westerhout was soon tasked with assisting Trump’s transition team after her boss, former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, became Trump’s first chief of staff.

“To the amusement of her RNC peers, she was later chosen as the president’s executive assistant and now sits just outside the Oval Office,” Alberta wrote in “American Carnage,” according to The Washington Post, which obtained an advanced copy.

A California native and 2013 graduate of the College of Charleston in South Carolina, Westerhout now says she’s completely loyal to the president, for whom she says she’d do almost anything, Alberta wrote. And Trump reportedly likes to call her “my beautiful beauty.”

As the director of Oval Office Operations, a position she’s held since February 2019, Westerhout is the Oval Office gatekeeper. She helps control Trump’s schedule, sends messages from the president to top government and military officials, and delivers emails and news articles directly to Trump. From January 2017 to early 2019, Westerhout was Trump’s personal secretary.