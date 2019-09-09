Trump taunts AT&T as the owner of ‘VERY LOW RATINGS’ CNN, praises activist investment in the company

President Trump commended Elliott Management’s newly disclosed investment in AT&T on Monday in a series of tweets.

“Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T,” Trump wrote in tweet on Monday. “As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS @CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible ‘anchors.'”

Since the 2016 election, Trump has repeatedly criticized CNN, which is now owned by AT&T as part of its $109 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Elliott announced a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T on Monday.

“Great new that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T,” Trump wrote in tweet on Monday. “As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS @CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible “anchors. Also, I hear that, because of its bad ratings, it is losing a fortune…..,”

The president has repeatedly criticized CNN for its coverage throughout the 2016 election and Trump’s term in the White House.

“…But most importantly, @CNN is bad for the USA,” Trump said in another tweet. “Their International Division spews bad information & Fake News all over the globe. This is why foreign leaders are always asking me, “Why does the Media hate the U.S. sooo much?” It is a fraudulent shame, & all comes from the top!”

CNN came under AT&T’s ownership in 2016 after its $109 billion acquisition of Time Warner. There was speculation at the time that the Trump administration might attempt to block the deal because of the President’s dislike of the network.

Elliott revealed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T on Monday. The activist hedge fund said the firm has a “compelling value-creation opportunity,” and that it predicts shares could rise 50% by the end of 2021. AT&T’s stock price spiked as much as 8% on the news.

