Trump attacks Sadiq Khan as a ‘stone cold loser’ after London Mayor compares him to a fascist

caption London mayor Sadiq Khan source Getty

President Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan as he flies into the UK for his first state visit.

The president calls the London Mayor a “loser” who is doing a “terrible job.”

It comes after Khan suggests Trump is a fascist.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

LONDON – Donald Trump has attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “stone cold loser” who has done “terrible job” as London Mayor ahead of the US President’s three-day state visit to London.

Khan on Sunday had criticised Trump and compared him to fascist leaders in the 20th century.

In a tweet sent from Air Force One, Trump wrote that Khan “who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me……

In a second tweet, he added: “Kahn [sic] reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

In response to the tweets, a spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said the president’s behaviour was “much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States.”

They added: “Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe, which is putting at risk the basic values that have defined our liberal democracies for more than 70 years.”

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Hours earlier, Trump had mocked the London Mayor’s 5-foot 6-inch height in a statement before he and First Lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

He said: “No I don’t think much of him. I think that he’s the twin of de Blasio except shorter.”

It comes after Khan launched a series of broadsides against the president in an article for the Observer newspaper on Sunday.

Khan compared the president’s language to those used by “fascists of the 20th century” and said the UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” for him.

“President Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat,” Khan wrote.

“The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years.”

The pair have had several clashes in the past, with Trump having been angered in 2018 by Khan’s decision in 2018 to allow a giant inflatable blimp depicting the president as a baby wearing a diaper to fly in central London.